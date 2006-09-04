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Poster of Proshchay, yuzhnyy gorod
7.5
Kinoafisha Films Proshchay, yuzhnyy gorod
7.5

Proshchay, yuzhnyy gorod

, 2006
Proshchay, yuzhnyy gorod
Russia / Drama / 18+
Poster of Proshchay, yuzhnyy gorod
7.5

Cast

Teymur Bədəlbəyli
Teymur Bədəlbəyli
Alik
Fuad Poladov
Fariz
Fakhraddin Manafov
Rza
Elmira Shabanova
Khanmana
Haci Ismayilov
Tofik Mirzoyev
Grandfather
Yana Nikitina
Valya
Mekhriban Zeki
Maia
Director Oleg Safarliyev
Writer Rustam Ibragimbekov
Composer Siyavoush Kerimi
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2006
World premiere 4 September 2006
Release date
16 February 2007 Russia 16+
4 September 2006 Azerbaijan
16 February 2007 Germany
16 February 2007 Kazakhstan
1 April 2007 Turkey
16 February 2007 Ukraine
Production Azerbaijanfilm, Ibrus, Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the Rebulic of Azerbaijan
Also known as
Proshchay, yuzhnyy gorod, Adieu, ville du sud, Elvida, cenub seheri, Good Bye, Southern City, Прощай, южный город

Film rating

7.5
Rate 11 votes
6.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
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