Cast
Elmira Shabanova
Khanmana
Tofik Mirzoyev
Grandfather
Cast and Crew
Director
Oleg Safarliyev
Writer
Rustam Ibragimbekov
Composer
Siyavoush Kerimi
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2006
World premiere
4 September 2006
Release date
|16 February 2007
|Russia
|
|16+
|4 September 2006
|Azerbaijan
|
|
|16 February 2007
|Germany
|
|
|16 February 2007
|Kazakhstan
|
|
|1 April 2007
|Turkey
|
|
|16 February 2007
|Ukraine
|
|
Production
Azerbaijanfilm, Ibrus, Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the Rebulic of Azerbaijan
Also known as
Proshchay, yuzhnyy gorod, Adieu, ville du sud, Elvida, cenub seheri, Good Bye, Southern City, Прощай, южный город