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Poster of I ne bylo luchshe brata
5.9
Kinoafisha Films I ne bylo luchshe brata
5.9

I ne bylo luchshe brata

, 2010
I ne bylo luchshe brata
Russia / Drama / 18+
Poster of I ne bylo luchshe brata
5.9

Cast

Nino Ninidze
Nino Ninidze
Dilber
Sergei Puskepalis
Sergei Puskepalis
Jalil
Yevgeni Tsyganov
Yevgeni Tsyganov
Simurg
Teymur Bədəlbəyli
Teymur Bədəlbəyli
Ekaterina Kudinskaya
Director Murad Ibragimbekov
Writer Pavel Finn, Murad Ibragimbekov
Composer Alexei Aigui
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 27 minutes
Production year 2010
Online premiere 30 April 2015
World premiere 18 September 2011
Release date
31 December 2011 Mexico
Worldwide Gross $1,396
Production Central Productions International (CPI) Group, Ibrus, Miramar Film
Also known as
I ne bylo luchshe brata, Nu a existat vreodată vreun frate mai bun, There Was Never a Better Brother, Братя, И не было лучше брата, Ondan yaxşı qardaş yox idi, Qardaşımdan yaxşısı yox idi

Film rating

5.9
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5.9 IMDb
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Best Russian Films 
Updated 6 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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