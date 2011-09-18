5.9I ne bylo luchshe brata
I ne bylo luchshe brata, 2010
Russia / Drama / 18+
Cast
Ekaterina Kudinskaya
Director Murad Ibragimbekov
Writer Pavel Finn, Murad Ibragimbekov
Composer Alexei Aigui
Film details
Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 27 minutes
Production year 2010
Online premiere 30 April 2015
World premiere 18 September 2011
Release date
|31 December 2011
|Mexico
Worldwide Gross $1,396
Production Central Productions International (CPI) Group, Ibrus, Miramar Film
Also known as
I ne bylo luchshe brata, Nu a existat vreodată vreun frate mai bun, There Was Never a Better Brother, Братя, И не было лучше брата, Ondan yaxşı qardaş yox idi, Qardaşımdan yaxşısı yox idi
Updated 6 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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