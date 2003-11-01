Cast
Cast and Crew
Director
Yelizaveta Skvortsova
Writer
Arsen Gotlib
Animated film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2007
World premiere
1 November 2003
Release date
|11 March 2013
|Russia
| Панорама Кино
|0+
|11 March 2013
|Kazakhstan
|
|
|11 March 2013
|Ukraine
|
|
Production
Metronome Films
Also known as
Kolybelnye mira, Lullabies from Around the World, Lullabies of the World, Колыбельные мира, Verdens Vuggeviser, World Lullabies, Schlaflieder der Welt, Ukolébavky Světa