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Poster of Kolybelnye mira
7.4
Kinoafisha Films Kolybelnye mira
7.4

Kolybelnye mira

, 2007
Kolybelnye mira
Russia / Musical, Animation / 18+
Poster of Kolybelnye mira
7.4

Cast

Ladysmith Black Mambazo
Nina Matviyenko
Márta Sebestyén
Michiya Mihashi
Georges Hamel
Efim Chorny
Hinewehi Mohi
Director Yelizaveta Skvortsova
Writer Arsen Gotlib
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2007
World premiere 1 November 2003
Release date
11 March 2013 Russia Панорама Кино 0+
11 March 2013 Kazakhstan
11 March 2013 Ukraine
Production Metronome Films
Also known as
Kolybelnye mira, Lullabies from Around the World, Lullabies of the World, Колыбельные мира, Verdens Vuggeviser, World Lullabies, Schlaflieder der Welt, Ukolébavky Světa

Cartoon rating

7.4
Rate 15 votes
7.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films  Best Russian Films 
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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