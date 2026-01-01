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Michał Żebrowski
Michał Żebrowski Michał Żebrowski
Kinoafisha Persons Michał Żebrowski

Michał Żebrowski

Michał Żebrowski

Date of Birth
17 June 1972
Age
54 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, The Adventurer, Romantic hero

Popular Films

The Pianist 7.8
The Pianist (2002)
Fire & Sword A Nation at War 7.0
Fire & Sword A Nation at War (1999)
Ania 6.8
Ania (2022)

Filmography

Jak ukradłem 100 milionów 3
Jak ukradłem 100 milionów Jak ukradłem 100 milionów
Comedy, Crime 2024, Poland
Gang Zielonej Rekawiczki 6.2
Gang Zielonej Rekawiczki
Comedy, Crime 2022, Poland
Ania 6.8
Ania Ania
Biography, Documentary 2022, Poland
Za niebieskimi drzwiami 5.7
Za niebieskimi drzwiami Za niebieskimi drzwiami
Fantasy, Family 2016, Poland
Doroga v pustotu 6.6
Doroga v pustotu
Romantic 2012, Russia/Ukraine
In Jazz Style 5.6
In Jazz Style V stile jazz
Comedy, Romantic 2010, Russia
1612: Chronicles of the Dark Time 6.3
1612: Chronicles of the Dark Time 1612
History, Adventure 2007, Russia
Who Never Lived 6.3
Who Never Lived Kto nigdy nie zyl
Drama 2006, Poland
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