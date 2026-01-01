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About
Filmography
Michał Żebrowski
Michał Żebrowski
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michał Żebrowski
Michał Żebrowski
Michał Żebrowski
Date of Birth
17 June 1972
Age
54 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
The Adventurer
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.8
The Pianist
(2002)
7.0
Fire & Sword A Nation at War
(1999)
6.8
Ania
(2022)
Filmography
3
Jak ukradłem 100 milionów
Jak ukradłem 100 milionów
Comedy, Crime
2024, Poland
6.2
Gang Zielonej Rekawiczki
Comedy, Crime
2022, Poland
6.8
Ania
Ania
Biography, Documentary
2022, Poland
5.7
Za niebieskimi drzwiami
Za niebieskimi drzwiami
Fantasy, Family
2016, Poland
6.6
Doroga v pustotu
Romantic
2012, Russia/Ukraine
5.6
In Jazz Style
V stile jazz
Comedy, Romantic
2010, Russia
6.3
1612: Chronicles of the Dark Time
1612
History, Adventure
2007, Russia
6.3
Who Never Lived
Kto nigdy nie zyl
Drama
2006, Poland
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