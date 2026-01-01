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Now Playing
New Releases
Project Hail Mary
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama, Comedy, Adventure
In the Grey
2025, Great Britain / USA, Action, Thriller
The Devil Wears Prada 2
2026, USA, Comedy, Drama
Kommersant
2026, Russia, Drama, Adaptation
Leo i Tig. Doroga na Bajkal
2026, Russia, Animation
Ne odna doma 3. Vypusknoy
2026, Russia, Comedy
Bogatyri
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy, Comedy
The Drama
2026, USA, Romantic, Comedy, Drama
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Angels of War
2026, Russia, Drama, History, War
The Magic Faraway Tree
2025, USA, Adventure, Family
Mommy Down to the Ride
2026, Russia, Comedy
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