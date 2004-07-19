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Poster of Mirage
7.2
Kinoafisha Films Mirage
7.2

Mirage

, 2004
Mirage/ Iluzija
North Macedonia / Drama / 18+
Poster of Mirage
7.2

Cast

Vlado Jovanovski
Marko's Father
Marko Kovacevic
Marko
Jordančo Čevrevski
Neighbor
Elena Mosevska
Marko's Mother
Slavica Manaskova
Marko's Sister
Mustafa Nadarević
Teacher
Martin Jovchevski
Levi
Nikola Hejko
Chernobyl
Kiril Gravcev
Grafche
Todor Jonovski
Lefko
Director Svetozar Ristovski
Writer Svetozar Ristovski, Grace Lea Troje
Composer Klaus Hundsbichler
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country North Macedonia
Runtime 1 hour 47 minutes
Production year 2004
Online premiere 1 April 2005
World premiere 19 July 2004
Release date
23 November 2006 Russia
23 November 2006 Belarus
23 November 2006 Kazakhstan
19 July 2004 North Macedonia
23 November 2006 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $913,792
Production Small Moves
Also known as
Iluzija, Mirage, Délibáb, Godini na nadez, IIuzija, Iluzja, Miragem, Seasons of Hope, Η εποχή των ψευδαισθήσεων, Балканский мальчик, Илузиjа

Film rating

7.2
Rate 10 votes
7.5 IMDb
Updated 12 November 2020
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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