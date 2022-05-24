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Poster of Eralash
5.6
Kinoafisha Films Eralash
5.6

Eralash

, 2006
Russia / Comedy, Family / 18+
Poster of Eralash
5.6

Cast

Yuliya Volkova
Yuliya Volkova
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 10 minutes
Production year 2006

Film rating

5.6
Rate 10 votes
Place in the rating
Best Comedies  Best Russian Films 
Updated 24 May 2022
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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