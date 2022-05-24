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5.6
Kinoafisha
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Eralash
5.6
Eralash
, 2006
Russia / Comedy, Family / 18+
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Similar
5.6
Cast
Yuliya Volkova
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 10 minutes
Production year
2006
Film rating
5.6
Rate
10
votes
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Best Russian Films
Updated 24 May 2022
Showtimes
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