1 Main Title (Bella Notte) / The Wag of a Dog's Tail Disney Studio Chorus, Oliver Wallace 2:03

2 Peace On Earth Donald Novis, Disney Studio Chorus 1:01

3 It Has a Ribbon / Lady to Bed / A Few Mornings Later Oliver Wallace 3:54

4 Sunday / The Rat / Morning Paper Oliver Wallace 1:44

5 A New Collar / Jock & Trusty / It's Jim Dear Oliver Wallace 3:18

6 What a Day! / Breakfast At Tony's Oliver Wallace 1:05

7 Warning / Breakout / Snob Hill / A Wee Bairn Oliver Wallace 2:45

8 Countdown to B-Day Oliver Wallace 2:05

9 Baby's First Morning / What Is a Baby / La La Lu Peggy Lee, Oliver Wallace 3:12

10 Going Away / Aunt Sarah Oliver Wallace 1:51

11 The Siamese Cat Song / What's Going On Down There Peggy Lee, Oliver Wallace 2:36

12 The Muzzle / Wrong Side of the Tracks Oliver Wallace 1:54

13 You Poor Kid / He's Not My Dog Oliver Wallace 1:24

14 Through the Zoo / A Log Puller Oliver Wallace 2:00

15 Footloose & Collar-Free / Bella Notte Disney Studio Chorus, Джордж Гивот, Oliver Wallace 4:22

16 It's Morning / Ever Chase Chickens / Caught Oliver Wallace 2:51

17 Home Sweet Home The Mello Men 1:31

18 The Pound Oliver Wallace 1:28

19 What a Dog / He's a Tramp Peggy Lee, Oliver Wallace 2:25

20 In the Doghouse / The Rat Returns / Falsely Accused / We've Got to Stop That Wagon / Trusty's Sacrifice Oliver Wallace 6:06

21 Watch the Birdie / Visitors Oliver Wallace 2:06