Леди и бродяга
Музыка из мультфильма «Леди и бродяга» (1955)
Lady and the Tramp Леди и бродяга 1955 / США
8.8 Оцените
12 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.3
Музыка из мультфильма «Леди и бродяга» (1955)

Lady and the Tramp (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Lady and the Tramp (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 22 композиции. Disney Studio Chorus, Oliver Wallace, Donald Novis, Disney Studio Chorus, Oliver Wallace, Peggy Lee, Oliver Wallace, Disney Studio Chorus, Джордж Гивот, Oliver Wallace, The Mello Men, Disney Studio Chorus
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Main Title (Bella Notte) / The Wag of a Dog's Tail Disney Studio Chorus, Oliver Wallace 2:03
2 Peace On Earth Donald Novis, Disney Studio Chorus 1:01
3 It Has a Ribbon / Lady to Bed / A Few Mornings Later Oliver Wallace 3:54
4 Sunday / The Rat / Morning Paper Oliver Wallace 1:44
5 A New Collar / Jock & Trusty / It's Jim Dear Oliver Wallace 3:18
6 What a Day! / Breakfast At Tony's Oliver Wallace 1:05
7 Warning / Breakout / Snob Hill / A Wee Bairn Oliver Wallace 2:45
8 Countdown to B-Day Oliver Wallace 2:05
9 Baby's First Morning / What Is a Baby / La La Lu Peggy Lee, Oliver Wallace 3:12
10 Going Away / Aunt Sarah Oliver Wallace 1:51
11 The Siamese Cat Song / What's Going On Down There Peggy Lee, Oliver Wallace 2:36
12 The Muzzle / Wrong Side of the Tracks Oliver Wallace 1:54
13 You Poor Kid / He's Not My Dog Oliver Wallace 1:24
14 Through the Zoo / A Log Puller Oliver Wallace 2:00
15 Footloose & Collar-Free / Bella Notte Disney Studio Chorus, Джордж Гивот, Oliver Wallace 4:22
16 It's Morning / Ever Chase Chickens / Caught Oliver Wallace 2:51
17 Home Sweet Home The Mello Men 1:31
18 The Pound Oliver Wallace 1:28
19 What a Dog / He's a Tramp Peggy Lee, Oliver Wallace 2:25
20 In the Doghouse / The Rat Returns / Falsely Accused / We've Got to Stop That Wagon / Trusty's Sacrifice Oliver Wallace 6:06
21 Watch the Birdie / Visitors Oliver Wallace 2:06
22 Finale (Peace On Earth) Disney Studio Chorus 0:31
Доступен список песен из мультфильма «Леди и бродяга» (1955) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из мультфильма «Леди и бродяга» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
