|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Main Title (Bella Notte) / The Wag of a Dog's Tail
|Disney Studio Chorus, Oliver Wallace
|2:03
|2
|Peace On Earth
|Donald Novis, Disney Studio Chorus
|1:01
|3
|It Has a Ribbon / Lady to Bed / A Few Mornings Later
|Oliver Wallace
|3:54
|4
|Sunday / The Rat / Morning Paper
|Oliver Wallace
|1:44
|5
|A New Collar / Jock & Trusty / It's Jim Dear
|Oliver Wallace
|3:18
|6
|What a Day! / Breakfast At Tony's
|Oliver Wallace
|1:05
|7
|Warning / Breakout / Snob Hill / A Wee Bairn
|Oliver Wallace
|2:45
|8
|Countdown to B-Day
|Oliver Wallace
|2:05
|9
|Baby's First Morning / What Is a Baby / La La Lu
|Peggy Lee, Oliver Wallace
|3:12
|10
|Going Away / Aunt Sarah
|Oliver Wallace
|1:51
|11
|The Siamese Cat Song / What's Going On Down There
|Peggy Lee, Oliver Wallace
|2:36
|12
|The Muzzle / Wrong Side of the Tracks
|Oliver Wallace
|1:54
|13
|You Poor Kid / He's Not My Dog
|Oliver Wallace
|1:24
|14
|Through the Zoo / A Log Puller
|Oliver Wallace
|2:00
|15
|Footloose & Collar-Free / Bella Notte
|Disney Studio Chorus, Джордж Гивот, Oliver Wallace
|4:22
|16
|It's Morning / Ever Chase Chickens / Caught
|Oliver Wallace
|2:51
|17
|Home Sweet Home
|The Mello Men
|1:31
|18
|The Pound
|Oliver Wallace
|1:28
|19
|What a Dog / He's a Tramp
|Peggy Lee, Oliver Wallace
|2:25
|20
|In the Doghouse / The Rat Returns / Falsely Accused / We've Got to Stop That Wagon / Trusty's Sacrifice
|Oliver Wallace
|6:06
|21
|Watch the Birdie / Visitors
|Oliver Wallace
|2:06
|22
|Finale (Peace On Earth)
|Disney Studio Chorus
|0:31