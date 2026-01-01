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Kinoafisha TV Shows The Sopranos Soundtrack

Soundtrack from "The Sopranos"

Music from "The Sopranos" All info
The Sopranos - Peppers & Eggs (Music from the HBO Original Series)
The Sopranos - Peppers & Eggs (Music from the HBO Original Series) 25 tracks. The Police, Генри Манчини, Pigeon hed, The Campbell Brothers, Kasey Chambers, R.L. Burnside, The Lost Boys, Otis Redding, Madreblu, Nils Lofgren, Cake, Frank Sinatra, The Rolling Stones, Elvis Costello & The Attractions, The Kinks, Vue, Cecilia Bartoli, Ben E. King, Bob Dylan, Keith Richards, Jovanotti, Pretenders, Tindersticks, Van Morrison, Dominic Chianese, A3
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The Sopranos (Music from the HBO Original Series)
The Sopranos (Music from the HBO Original Series) 14 tracks. A3, R.L. Burnside, Frank Sinatra, Bob Dylan, Little Steven & The Disciples of Soul, Cream, Them, Bruce Springsteen, Bo Diddley, Elvis Costello, The Attractions, Nick Lowe, Los Lobos, Wyclef Jean, Eurythmics
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The Sopranos (Music from the HBO Original Series)
The Sopranos (Music from the HBO Original Series) 14 tracks. A3, R.L. Burnside, Frank Sinatra, Bob Dylan, Little Steven & The Disciples of Soul, Cream, Them, Bruce Springsteen, Bo Diddley, Elvis Costello & The Attractions, Nick Lowe, Los Lobos, Wyclef Jean, Eurythmics
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The Sopranos (Music from the HBO Original Series)
The Sopranos (Music from the HBO Original Series) 14 tracks. A3, R.L. Burnside, Frank Sinatra, Bob Dylan, Little Steven & The Disciples of Soul, Cream, Them, Bruce Springsteen, Bo Diddley, Elvis Costello, The Attractions, Nick Lowe, Los Lobos, Wyclef Jean, Eurythmics
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The Sopranos: "Woke Up This Morning" - Theme from the HBO series (Single) (Alabama 3)
The Sopranos: "Woke Up This Morning" - Theme from the HBO series (Single) (Alabama 3) 1 track. Dominik Hauser
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Title Artist Time
1 Every Breath You Take / Theme from Peter Gunn (Mr. Ruggerio's Remix) The Police, Генри Манчини / Sting 2:30
2 Battle Flag Pigeon hed / Shawn Smith 5:57
3 I've Got a Feeling (with Katie Jackson) The Campbell Brothers / Charles Campbell 3:57
4 The Captain Kasey Chambers 4:32
5 Shuck Dub R.L. Burnside 4:28
6 Affection The Lost Boys / Steven Van Zandt 4:19
7 My Lover's Prayer Otis Redding 3:10
8 Certamente Madreblu / Gino Marcelli 3:35
9 Black Books Nils Lofgren 5:26
10 Frank Sinatra Cake 4:00
11 Baubles, Bangles and Beads Frank Sinatra / George Forrest 2:33
12 Thru and Thru The Rolling Stones / Keith Richards 6:02
13 High Fidelity Elvis Costello & The Attractions / Elvis Costello 2:27
14 Living On a Thin Line The Kinks / Dave Davies 4:10
15 Girl Vue / Alan Vega 4:43
16 Vivaldi: Sposa son desprezzata Cecilia Bartoli / Антонио Вивальди 5:50
17 I Who Have Nothing Ben E. King / Mike Stoller 2:30
18 Return to Me Bob Dylan 2:19
19 Make No Mistake Keith Richards / K. Richards 6:30
20 Piove Jovanotti 3:20
21 Space Invader Pretenders 3:27
22 Tiny Tears Tindersticks 5:47
23 Gloria Van Morrison 2:37
24 Core 'ngrato Dominic Chianese 3:04
25 Dialogue from "The Sopranos" A3 / Lov.e 5:18
Listen to songs from "The Sopranos" (1999) on cinema portal Kinoafisha. Popular songs from "The Sopranos" in different languages are free for listening online.
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