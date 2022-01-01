The Sopranos - Peppers & Eggs (Music from the HBO Original Series) 25 композиций. The Police, Генри Манчини, Pigeon hed, The Campbell Brothers, Kasey Chambers, R.L. Burnside, The Lost Boys, Otis Redding, Madreblu, Nils Lofgren, Cake, Frank Sinatra, The Rolling Stones, Elvis Costello & The Attractions, The Kinks, Vue, Cecilia Bartoli, Ben E. King, Bob Dylan, Keith Richards, Jovanotti, Pretenders, Tindersticks, Van Morrison, Dominic Chianese, A3

Слушать