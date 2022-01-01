|Название
|Исполнитель/Композитор
|Время
|1
|Every Breath You Take / Theme from Peter Gunn (Mr. Ruggerio's Remix)
|The Police, Генри Манчини / Sting
|2:30
|2
|Battle Flag
|Pigeon hed / Shawn Smith
|5:57
|3
|I've Got a Feeling (with Katie Jackson)
|The Campbell Brothers / Charles Campbell
|3:57
|4
|The Captain
|Kasey Chambers
|4:32
|5
|Shuck Dub
|R.L. Burnside
|4:28
|6
|Affection
|The Lost Boys / Steven Van Zandt
|4:19
|7
|My Lover's Prayer
|Otis Redding
|3:10
|8
|Certamente
|Madreblu / Gino Marcelli
|3:35
|9
|Black Books
|Nils Lofgren
|5:26
|10
|Frank Sinatra
|Cake
|4:00
|11
|Baubles, Bangles and Beads
|Frank Sinatra / George Forrest
|2:33
|12
|Thru and Thru
|The Rolling Stones / Keith Richards
|6:02
|13
|High Fidelity
|Elvis Costello & The Attractions / Elvis Costello
|2:27
|14
|Living On a Thin Line
|The Kinks / Dave Davies
|4:10
|15
|Girl
|Vue / Alan Vega
|4:43
|16
|Vivaldi: Sposa son desprezzata
|Cecilia Bartoli / Антонио Вивальди
|5:50
|17
|I Who Have Nothing
|Ben E. King / Mike Stoller
|2:30
|18
|Return to Me
|Bob Dylan
|2:19
|19
|Make No Mistake
|Keith Richards / K. Richards
|6:30
|20
|Piove
|Jovanotti
|3:20
|21
|Space Invader
|Pretenders
|3:27
|22
|Tiny Tears
|Tindersticks
|5:47
|23
|Gloria
|Van Morrison
|2:37
|24
|Core 'ngrato
|Dominic Chianese
|3:04
|25
|Dialogue from "The Sopranos"
|A3 / Lov.e
|5:18