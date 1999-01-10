Menu
The Sopranos All seasons
The Sopranos
18+
Production year
1999
Country
USA
Episode duration
60 minutes
TV channel
HBO
Series rating
8.7
Rate
14
votes
9.2
IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "The Sopranos"
Season 1
13 episodes
10 January 1999 - 4 April 1999
Season 2
13 episodes
16 January 2000 - 9 April 2000
Season 3
13 episodes
4 March 2001 - 20 May 2001
Season 4
13 episodes
15 September 2002 - 8 December 2002
Season 5
13 episodes
7 March 2004 - 6 June 2004
Season 6
21 episodes
12 March 2006 - 10 June 2007
