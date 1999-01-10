Menu
The Sopranos All seasons

The Sopranos 18+
Production year 1999
Country USA
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel HBO

8.7
9.2 IMDb
All seasons of "The Sopranos"
The Sopranos - Season 1 Season 1
13 episodes 10 January 1999 - 4 April 1999
 
The Sopranos - Season 2 Season 2
13 episodes 16 January 2000 - 9 April 2000
 
The Sopranos - Season 3 Season 3
13 episodes 4 March 2001 - 20 May 2001
 
The Sopranos - Season 4 Season 4
13 episodes 15 September 2002 - 8 December 2002
 
The Sopranos - Season 5 Season 5
13 episodes 7 March 2004 - 6 June 2004
 
The Sopranos - Season 6 Season 6
21 episodes 12 March 2006 - 10 June 2007
 
