The Mentalist: Seasons 1-2 (Original Television Soundtrack) 27 tracks. Blake Neely Listen

Title Artist Time 1 Believe (Jane's Theme) Blake Neely 3:27 2 Main Title Theme (The Mentalist) [Extended Version] Blake Neely 1:08 3 Scene of a Crime Blake Neely 3:38 4 Raise Your Hand if You're Guilty Blake Neely 1:42 5 Sorry Hurts Blake Neely 2:40 6 Careless Clues Blake Neely 2:24 7 I Don't Need Saving Blake Neely 2:15 8 Lisbon Secrets Blake Neely 2:23 9 Restless and Annoyed Blake Neely 3:25 10 Reading Between the Lies Blake Neely 4:12 11 Closed-Case Donuts Blake Neely 1:13 12 Graceful Blake Neely 1:41 13 Your Worst Nightmare Blake Neely 2:39 14 Flowers, Bodies and Smiles Blake Neely 5:08 15 Coins and Cards Blake Neely 1:17 16 Mastermind Blake Neely 5:39 17 Bait and Switch Blake Neely 2:56 18 Shapes Blake Neely 2:08 19 Maybe Next Time Blake Neely 3:13 20 Cat and Mouse Blake Neely 2:11 21 Senses Blake Neely 2:38 22 Cunning and Coy Blake Neely 1:21 23 Off the Case Blake Neely 3:45 24 Face to Face Blake Neely 4:11 25 Tea Time Blake Neely 1:37 26 Redemption Blake Neely 2:44 27 Prelude in C (from Book 1 of the Well-Tempered Clavier, BWV 846) Blake Neely / Иоганн Себастьян Бах 1:39

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