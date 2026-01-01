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Kinoafisha TV Shows The Mentalist Soundtrack

Soundtrack from "The Mentalist"

Music from "The Mentalist" All info
The Mentalist: Seasons 1-2 (Original Television Soundtrack)
The Mentalist: Seasons 1-2 (Original Television Soundtrack) 27 tracks. Blake Neely
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Title Artist Time
1 Believe (Jane's Theme) Blake Neely 3:27
2 Main Title Theme (The Mentalist) [Extended Version] Blake Neely 1:08
3 Scene of a Crime Blake Neely 3:38
4 Raise Your Hand if You're Guilty Blake Neely 1:42
5 Sorry Hurts Blake Neely 2:40
6 Careless Clues Blake Neely 2:24
7 I Don't Need Saving Blake Neely 2:15
8 Lisbon Secrets Blake Neely 2:23
9 Restless and Annoyed Blake Neely 3:25
10 Reading Between the Lies Blake Neely 4:12
11 Closed-Case Donuts Blake Neely 1:13
12 Graceful Blake Neely 1:41
13 Your Worst Nightmare Blake Neely 2:39
14 Flowers, Bodies and Smiles Blake Neely 5:08
15 Coins and Cards Blake Neely 1:17
16 Mastermind Blake Neely 5:39
17 Bait and Switch Blake Neely 2:56
18 Shapes Blake Neely 2:08
19 Maybe Next Time Blake Neely 3:13
20 Cat and Mouse Blake Neely 2:11
21 Senses Blake Neely 2:38
22 Cunning and Coy Blake Neely 1:21
23 Off the Case Blake Neely 3:45
24 Face to Face Blake Neely 4:11
25 Tea Time Blake Neely 1:37
26 Redemption Blake Neely 2:44
27 Prelude in C (from Book 1 of the Well-Tempered Clavier, BWV 846) Blake Neely / Иоганн Себастьян Бах 1:39
Listen to songs from "The Mentalist" (2008) on cinema portal Kinoafisha. Popular songs from "The Mentalist" in different languages are free for listening online.
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