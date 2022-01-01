|Название
|Исполнитель/Композитор
|Время
|1
|Believe (Jane's Theme)
|Blake Neely
|3:27
|2
|Main Title Theme (The Mentalist) [Extended Version]
|Blake Neely
|1:08
|3
|Scene of a Crime
|Blake Neely
|3:38
|4
|Raise Your Hand if You're Guilty
|Blake Neely
|1:42
|5
|Sorry Hurts
|Blake Neely
|2:40
|6
|Careless Clues
|Blake Neely
|2:24
|7
|I Don't Need Saving
|Blake Neely
|2:15
|8
|Lisbon Secrets
|Blake Neely
|2:23
|9
|Restless and Annoyed
|Blake Neely
|3:25
|10
|Reading Between the Lies
|Blake Neely
|4:12
|11
|Closed-Case Donuts
|Blake Neely
|1:13
|12
|Graceful
|Blake Neely
|1:41
|13
|Your Worst Nightmare
|Blake Neely
|2:39
|14
|Flowers, Bodies and Smiles
|Blake Neely
|5:08
|15
|Coins and Cards
|Blake Neely
|1:17
|16
|Mastermind
|Blake Neely
|5:39
|17
|Bait and Switch
|Blake Neely
|2:56
|18
|Shapes
|Blake Neely
|2:08
|19
|Maybe Next Time
|Blake Neely
|3:13
|20
|Cat and Mouse
|Blake Neely
|2:11
|21
|Senses
|Blake Neely
|2:38
|22
|Cunning and Coy
|Blake Neely
|1:21
|23
|Off the Case
|Blake Neely
|3:45
|24
|Face to Face
|Blake Neely
|4:11
|25
|Tea Time
|Blake Neely
|1:37
|26
|Redemption
|Blake Neely
|2:44
|27
|Prelude in C (from Book 1 of the Well-Tempered Clavier, BWV 846)
|Blake Neely / Иоганн Себастьян Бах
|1:39