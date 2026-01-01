|Title
|Artist
|Time
|1
|Entropy for Meg
|Max Richter
|2:02
|2
|The Departure (Diary)
|Max Richter
|1:53
|3
|Crossings
|Max Richter
|2:57
|4
|Storybook
|Max Richter
|2:08
|5
|A Bird in a Box
|Max Richter
|3:13
|6
|Tenebrae
|Max Richter
|1:16
|7
|Dark Cloud for Nora
|Max Richter
|1:58
|8
|The Departure (Phone Call)
|Max Richter
|2:38
|9
|A Crowd of People Turned Away
|Max Richter
|2:08
|10
|Bright Cloud for Jill
|Max Richter
|1:30
|11
|Tom's Lullaby
|Max Richter
|2:04
|12
|That Solitary Moment Together
|Max Richter
|2:00
|13
|Dona Nobis Pacem 3 (Evie)
|Max Richter
|4:34
|14
|The Departure (Persistence of Vision)
|Max Richter
|1:50
|15
|Dark Cloud for Kevin
|Max Richter
|2:25
|16
|Erika and John
|Max Richter
|1:43
|17
|The Quality of Mercy
|Max Richter
|4:12
|18
|The Leftovers Main Titles Season 1 (Small Ensemble Version) [Bonus Track]
|Max Richter
|3:38