"The Leftovers" is a dramatic series based on a book of the same name, which tells the story of an unexpected cataclysm where a portion of the Earth's population disappears without a trace. No one knows where these people have gone, whether they are alive, or if they will ever return. The plot was inspired by the events of September 11th in New York City. The main character, police officer Kevin Garvey, is trying to cope with the departure of his spouse. He meets Nora, a widow, and her brother Matt, who have also been severely affected by the situation.

Expand