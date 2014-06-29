Menu
8.3
The Leftovers

The Leftovers (2014 - 2017)

The Leftovers 18+
Production year 2014
Country USA
Total seasons 3 seasons
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel HBO
Runtime 28 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"The Leftovers" is a dramatic series based on a book of the same name, which tells the story of an unexpected cataclysm where a portion of the Earth's population disappears without a trace. No one knows where these people have gone, whether they are alive, or if they will ever return. The plot was inspired by the events of September 11th in New York City. The main character, police officer Kevin Garvey, is trying to cope with the departure of his spouse. He meets Nora, a widow, and her brother Matt, who have also been severely affected by the situation.
The Leftovers  trailer
Creator
Damon Lindelof
Tom Perrotta
Liv Tyler
Liv Tyler Megan "Meg" Abbott
Justin Theroux
Justin Theroux Kevin Garvey
Scott Glenn
Scott Glenn Kevin Garvey Sr.
Regina King
Regina King Erika Murphy
TV Series Based on Literary Works

Series rating

8.3
8.3 IMDb
Seasons
The Leftovers - Season 1 Season 1
2014, 10 episodes
 
The Leftovers - Season 2 Season 2
2015, 10 episodes
 
The Leftovers - Season 3 Season 3
2017, 8 episodes
 
