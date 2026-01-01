The Haunting of Hill House (Music from the Netflix Horror Series) 27 tracks. The Newton Brothers Listen

Title Artist Time 1 The Haunting of Hill House (Main Titles) The Newton Brothers 1:06 2 Come Home The Newton Brothers 5:12 3 Larks and Katydids The Newton Brothers 4:34 4 Darkness and Chaos The Newton Brothers 1:46 5 That Night The Newton Brothers 1:48 6 Take Her Down The Newton Brothers 1:27 7 Whatever Walked There, Walked Alone The Newton Brothers 1:05 8 Hill House The Newton Brothers 1:11 9 Go Tomorrow The Newton Brothers 2:38 10 Science vs. Religion The Newton Brothers 0:54 11 What Did You Really See The Newton Brothers 1:20 12 The Red Room The Newton Brothers 1:11 13 Missing Things The Newton Brothers 1:06 14 I Believe You The Newton Brothers 1:43 15 12:00 A.M. The Newton Brothers 1:45 16 In the Shadow of Ghosts The Newton Brothers 1:35 17 I Want to Wake up So Badly The Newton Brothers 3:17 18 Luke The Newton Brothers 1:28 19 Approaching the House The Newton Brothers 2:39 20 Haunted Past The Newton Brothers 1:52 21 You Remember The Newton Brothers 1:58 22 Feel Nothing The Newton Brothers 2:39 23 Beginning of the End Movement I The Newton Brothers 3:28 24 Beginning of the End Movement II (Tea Party) The Newton Brothers 2:44 25 Beginning of the End Movement III The Newton Brothers 2:29 26 Beginning of the End Movement IV The Newton Brothers 3:27 27 The End The Newton Brothers 2:48

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