The Haunting of Hill House poster
Ratings
5.6 IMDb Rating: 8.5
Rate
The Haunting of Hill House

The Haunting of Hill House (2018 - 2018)

The Haunting of Hill House 18+
Production year 2018
Country USA
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 60 minutes
Streaming service Netflix
Runtime 10 hours 0 minute

TV series description

The TV series "The Haunting of Hill House" is a show for horror genre fans with a complex plot that plays with time. In the early 90s, a large family - a married couple and their five young children - move into their temporary residence. It's an old building that they want to renovate and sell at a higher price, in order to build their own house according to Olivia's wife's design. However, things don't go according to plan. The events that take place in this cursed place will continue to haunt these people even a quarter of a century later.
Creator
Mike Flanagan
Mike Flanagan
Carla Gugino
Carla Gugino Olivia Crain
Timothy Hutton
Timothy Hutton Hugh Crain
Henry Thomas
Henry Thomas Young Hugh Crain
Elizabeth Reaser
Elizabeth Reaser Shirley Crain
Oliver Jackson-Cohen
Oliver Jackson-Cohen Luke Crain
Cast and Crew
Series rating

5.6
11 votes
8.5 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
The Haunting of Hill House - Season 1 Season 1
2018, 10 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
Ferensy 9 November 2023, 19:12
Настолько медленного медитативного сериала со скримерами я ещё не встречал. Было приятно окунуться в атмосферу раскручивающегося клубка. Сперва… Read more…
Киноафиша.инфо 11 November 2023, 11:48
Очень рады прочесть ваше мнение, спасибо 😌
Listen to the
soundtrack The Haunting of Hill House
Stills
