The TV series "The Haunting of Hill House" is a show for horror genre fans with a complex plot that plays with time. In the early 90s, a large family - a married couple and their five young children - move into their temporary residence. It's an old building that they want to renovate and sell at a higher price, in order to build their own house according to Olivia's wife's design. However, things don't go according to plan. The events that take place in this cursed place will continue to haunt these people even a quarter of a century later.

