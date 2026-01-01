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The Haunting of Hill House
Cast and roles
"The Haunting of Hill House" Cast
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"The Haunting of Hill House" cast
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Violet McGraw
Young Nell
Timothy Hutton
Hugh Crain
Henry Thomas
Young Hugh Crain
Elizabeth Reaser
Shirley Crain
Oliver Jackson-Cohen
Luke Crain
Michiel Huisman
Steven Crain
Mckenna Grace
Young Theo
Kate Siegel
Theodora "Theo" Crain
Victoria Pedretti
Eleanor "Nell" Crain
Carla Gugino
Olivia Crain
Lulu Wilson
Young Shirley
Kate Siegel
Victoria Pedretti
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