Киноафиша Сериалы Призраки дома на холме Саундтреки

Музыка из сериала «Призраки дома на холме»

Музыка из сериала «Призраки дома на холме» Вся информация о сериале
The Haunting of Hill House (Music from the Netflix Horror Series)
The Haunting of Hill House (Music from the Netflix Horror Series) 27 композиций. The Newton Brothers
Слушать
Название Исполнитель/Композитор Время
1 The Haunting of Hill House (Main Titles) The Newton Brothers 1:06
2 Come Home The Newton Brothers 5:12
3 Larks and Katydids The Newton Brothers 4:34
4 Darkness and Chaos The Newton Brothers 1:46
5 That Night The Newton Brothers 1:48
6 Take Her Down The Newton Brothers 1:27
7 Whatever Walked There, Walked Alone The Newton Brothers 1:05
8 Hill House The Newton Brothers 1:11
9 Go Tomorrow The Newton Brothers 2:38
10 Science vs. Religion The Newton Brothers 0:54
11 What Did You Really See The Newton Brothers 1:20
12 The Red Room The Newton Brothers 1:11
13 Missing Things The Newton Brothers 1:06
14 I Believe You The Newton Brothers 1:43
15 12:00 A.M. The Newton Brothers 1:45
16 In the Shadow of Ghosts The Newton Brothers 1:35
17 I Want to Wake up So Badly The Newton Brothers 3:17
18 Luke The Newton Brothers 1:28
19 Approaching the House The Newton Brothers 2:39
20 Haunted Past The Newton Brothers 1:52
21 You Remember The Newton Brothers 1:58
22 Feel Nothing The Newton Brothers 2:39
23 Beginning of the End Movement I The Newton Brothers 3:28
24 Beginning of the End Movement II (Tea Party) The Newton Brothers 2:44
25 Beginning of the End Movement III The Newton Brothers 2:29
26 Beginning of the End Movement IV The Newton Brothers 3:27
27 The End The Newton Brothers 2:48
Доступен список песен из сериала «Призраки дома на холме» (2018) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из сериала «Призраки дома на холме» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
