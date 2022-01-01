1 The Haunting of Hill House (Main Titles) The Newton Brothers 1:06

2 Come Home The Newton Brothers 5:12

3 Larks and Katydids The Newton Brothers 4:34

4 Darkness and Chaos The Newton Brothers 1:46

5 That Night The Newton Brothers 1:48

6 Take Her Down The Newton Brothers 1:27

7 Whatever Walked There, Walked Alone The Newton Brothers 1:05

8 Hill House The Newton Brothers 1:11

9 Go Tomorrow The Newton Brothers 2:38

10 Science vs. Religion The Newton Brothers 0:54

11 What Did You Really See The Newton Brothers 1:20

12 The Red Room The Newton Brothers 1:11

13 Missing Things The Newton Brothers 1:06

14 I Believe You The Newton Brothers 1:43

15 12:00 A.M. The Newton Brothers 1:45

16 In the Shadow of Ghosts The Newton Brothers 1:35

17 I Want to Wake up So Badly The Newton Brothers 3:17

18 Luke The Newton Brothers 1:28

19 Approaching the House The Newton Brothers 2:39

20 Haunted Past The Newton Brothers 1:52

21 You Remember The Newton Brothers 1:58

22 Feel Nothing The Newton Brothers 2:39

23 Beginning of the End Movement I The Newton Brothers 3:28

24 Beginning of the End Movement II (Tea Party) The Newton Brothers 2:44

25 Beginning of the End Movement III The Newton Brothers 2:29

26 Beginning of the End Movement IV The Newton Brothers 3:27