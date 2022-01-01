|Название
|Исполнитель/Композитор
|Время
|1
|The Haunting of Hill House (Main Titles)
|The Newton Brothers
|1:06
|2
|Come Home
|The Newton Brothers
|5:12
|3
|Larks and Katydids
|The Newton Brothers
|4:34
|4
|Darkness and Chaos
|The Newton Brothers
|1:46
|5
|That Night
|The Newton Brothers
|1:48
|6
|Take Her Down
|The Newton Brothers
|1:27
|7
|Whatever Walked There, Walked Alone
|The Newton Brothers
|1:05
|8
|Hill House
|The Newton Brothers
|1:11
|9
|Go Tomorrow
|The Newton Brothers
|2:38
|10
|Science vs. Religion
|The Newton Brothers
|0:54
|11
|What Did You Really See
|The Newton Brothers
|1:20
|12
|The Red Room
|The Newton Brothers
|1:11
|13
|Missing Things
|The Newton Brothers
|1:06
|14
|I Believe You
|The Newton Brothers
|1:43
|15
|12:00 A.M.
|The Newton Brothers
|1:45
|16
|In the Shadow of Ghosts
|The Newton Brothers
|1:35
|17
|I Want to Wake up So Badly
|The Newton Brothers
|3:17
|18
|Luke
|The Newton Brothers
|1:28
|19
|Approaching the House
|The Newton Brothers
|2:39
|20
|Haunted Past
|The Newton Brothers
|1:52
|21
|You Remember
|The Newton Brothers
|1:58
|22
|Feel Nothing
|The Newton Brothers
|2:39
|23
|Beginning of the End Movement I
|The Newton Brothers
|3:28
|24
|Beginning of the End Movement II (Tea Party)
|The Newton Brothers
|2:44
|25
|Beginning of the End Movement III
|The Newton Brothers
|2:29
|26
|Beginning of the End Movement IV
|The Newton Brothers
|3:27
|27
|The End
|The Newton Brothers
|2:48