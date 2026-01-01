Scrubs (Original Television Soundtrack) 15 tracks. Lazlo Bane, Shawn Mullins, Eels, Leroy, Francis Dunnery, The Shins, Colin Hay, Guided By Voices, Nil Lara, Butthole Surfers, Everything, John Cale, Jeremy Kay, Jan Stevens
|Title
|Artist
|Time
|1
|Superman
|Lazlo Bane
|3:39
|2
|All In My Head
|Shawn Mullins
|3:29
|3
|Fresh Feeling
|Eels
|3:38
|4
|Good Time
|Leroy
|3:30
|5
|Good Life
|Francis Dunnery
|3:23
|6
|New Slang
|The Shins
|3:51
|7
|Beautiful World
|Colin Hay
|4:03
|8
|Hold On Hope
|Guided By Voices
|3:33
|9
|Fighting for My Love
|Nil Lara
|4:08
|10
|Dracula from Houston
|Butthole Surfers
|3:44
|11
|Hooch
|Everything
|3:45
|12
|Hallelujah
|John Cale
|4:40
|13
|Have It All
|Jeremy Kay
|3:51
|14
|End Credit Score (Instrumental)
|Jan Stevens
|0:29
|15
|Overkill
|Colin Hay
|2:54
Listen to songs from "Scrubs" (2001) on cinema portal Kinoafisha. Popular songs from "Scrubs" in different languages are free for listening online.
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2026, Great Britain, Animation, Comedy, Family
2009, USA, Fantasy, Romantic
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