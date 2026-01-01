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Kinoafisha TV Shows Scrubs Soundtrack

Soundtrack from "Scrubs"

Music from "Scrubs" All info
Scrubs (Original Television Soundtrack)
Scrubs (Original Television Soundtrack) 15 tracks. Lazlo Bane, Shawn Mullins, Eels, Leroy, Francis Dunnery, The Shins, Colin Hay, Guided By Voices, Nil Lara, Butthole Surfers, Everything, John Cale, Jeremy Kay, Jan Stevens
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Title Artist Time
1 Superman Lazlo Bane 3:39
2 All In My Head Shawn Mullins 3:29
3 Fresh Feeling Eels 3:38
4 Good Time Leroy 3:30
5 Good Life Francis Dunnery 3:23
6 New Slang The Shins 3:51
7 Beautiful World Colin Hay 4:03
8 Hold On Hope Guided By Voices 3:33
9 Fighting for My Love Nil Lara 4:08
10 Dracula from Houston Butthole Surfers 3:44
11 Hooch Everything 3:45
12 Hallelujah John Cale 4:40
13 Have It All Jeremy Kay 3:51
14 End Credit Score (Instrumental) Jan Stevens 0:29
15 Overkill Colin Hay 2:54
Listen to songs from "Scrubs" (2001) on cinema portal Kinoafisha. Popular songs from "Scrubs" in different languages are free for listening online.
Chudo-yudo
Chudo-yudo
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Rozhdenie imperii
Rozhdenie imperii
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Clayface
Clayface
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Race To Monte Carlo
Race To Monte Carlo
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Skazka o poteryannom vremeni
Skazka o poteryannom vremeni
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Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
Morozko
Morozko
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Zhivaya kniga
Zhivaya kniga
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The Odyssey
The Odyssey
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Shaun the Sheep: The Beast of Mossy Bottom
Shaun the Sheep: The Beast of Mossy Bottom
2026, Great Britain, Animation, Comedy, Family
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
2009, USA, Fantasy, Romantic
Cerita Lila
Cerita Lila
2026, Indonesia, Horror
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