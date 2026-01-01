|Title
|Artist
|Time
|1
|The Fates of All Heroes
|Марк Айшем, Michael D Simon / Michael D Simon
|2:52
|2
|Closest Thing to a Friend
|Марк Айшем, Michael D Simon / Michael D Simon
|2:12
|3
|Rescue and Reunion
|Марк Айшем, Cindy O'Connor / Cindy O'Connor
|2:22
|4
|The Boy Who Forgave
|Марк Айшем, Michael D Simon / Michael D Simon
|3:40
|5
|Evolution, Wisdom and Love
|Марк Айшем, Michael D Simon / Michael D Simon
|2:55
|6
|Reunited for Eternity
|Марк Айшем, Cindy O'Connor / Cindy O'Connor
|1:28
|7
|The Good Curse
|Марк Айшем, Cindy O'Connor / Cindy O'Connor
|2:06
|8
|The Good Queen
|Марк Айшем, Cindy O'Connor / Cindy O'Connor
|3:43
|9
|Leaving Storybrooke
|Марк Айшем
|3:34