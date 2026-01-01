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Kinoafisha TV Shows Once Upon a Time Soundtrack

Soundtrack from "Once Upon a Time"

Music from "Once Upon a Time" All info
Once Upon a Time: Season 7 (Original Score)
Once Upon a Time: Season 7 (Original Score) 9 tracks. Марк Айшем, Michael D Simon, Марк Айшем, Cindy O'Connor, Марк Айшем
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Once Upon a Time: The Musical Episode (Original Television Soundtrack)
Once Upon a Time: The Musical Episode (Original Television Soundtrack) 8 tracks. Ginnifer Goodwin, Josh Dallas, Lana Parrilla, Джанкарло Эспозито, Lee Arenberg, Tony Amendola, Beverley Elliott, Ginnifer Goodwin, Josh Dallas, Colin O'Donoghue, Pirates, Rebecca Mader, Ginnifer Goodwin, Josh Dallas, Lana Parrilla, Jennifer Morrison, Jennifer Morrison, Colin O'Donoghue, Ginnifer Goodwin, Josh Dallas, Lana Parrilla, Rebecca Mader, Jared Gilmore, Once Upon a Time: The Musical Episode Chorus
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Title Artist Time
1 The Fates of All Heroes Марк Айшем, Michael D Simon / Michael D Simon 2:52
2 Closest Thing to a Friend Марк Айшем, Michael D Simon / Michael D Simon 2:12
3 Rescue and Reunion Марк Айшем, Cindy O'Connor / Cindy O'Connor 2:22
4 The Boy Who Forgave Марк Айшем, Michael D Simon / Michael D Simon 3:40
5 Evolution, Wisdom and Love Марк Айшем, Michael D Simon / Michael D Simon 2:55
6 Reunited for Eternity Марк Айшем, Cindy O'Connor / Cindy O'Connor 1:28
7 The Good Curse Марк Айшем, Cindy O'Connor / Cindy O'Connor 2:06
8 The Good Queen Марк Айшем, Cindy O'Connor / Cindy O'Connor 3:43
9 Leaving Storybrooke Марк Айшем 3:34
Listen to songs from "Once Upon a Time" (2011) on cinema portal Kinoafisha. Popular songs from "Once Upon a Time" in different languages are free for listening online.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Evil Dead Burn
Evil Dead Burn
2026, USA, Horror
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Her Private Hell
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
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