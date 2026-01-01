Once Upon a Time: Season 7 (Original Score) 9 tracks. Марк Айшем, Michael D Simon, Марк Айшем, Cindy O'Connor, Марк Айшем Listen Once Upon a Time: The Musical Episode (Original Television Soundtrack) 8 tracks. Ginnifer Goodwin, Josh Dallas, Lana Parrilla, Джанкарло Эспозито, Lee Arenberg, Tony Amendola, Beverley Elliott, Ginnifer Goodwin, Josh Dallas, Colin O'Donoghue, Pirates, Rebecca Mader, Ginnifer Goodwin, Josh Dallas, Lana Parrilla, Jennifer Morrison, Jennifer Morrison, Colin O'Donoghue, Ginnifer Goodwin, Josh Dallas, Lana Parrilla, Rebecca Mader, Jared Gilmore, Once Upon a Time: The Musical Episode Chorus Listen

Title Artist Time 1 The Fates of All Heroes Марк Айшем, Michael D Simon / Michael D Simon 2:52 2 Closest Thing to a Friend Марк Айшем, Michael D Simon / Michael D Simon 2:12 3 Rescue and Reunion Марк Айшем, Cindy O'Connor / Cindy O'Connor 2:22 4 The Boy Who Forgave Марк Айшем, Michael D Simon / Michael D Simon 3:40 5 Evolution, Wisdom and Love Марк Айшем, Michael D Simon / Michael D Simon 2:55 6 Reunited for Eternity Марк Айшем, Cindy O'Connor / Cindy O'Connor 1:28 7 The Good Curse Марк Айшем, Cindy O'Connor / Cindy O'Connor 2:06 8 The Good Queen Марк Айшем, Cindy O'Connor / Cindy O'Connor 3:43 9 Leaving Storybrooke Марк Айшем 3:34

Listen to songs from "Once Upon a Time" (2011) on cinema portal Kinoafisha. Popular songs from "Once Upon a Time" in different languages are free for listening online.