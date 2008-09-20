Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Merlin poster
Merlin poster
Ratings
7.9 IMDb Rating: 7.9
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows Merlin

Merlin (2008 - 2012)

Merlin 18+
Production year 2008
Country Great Britain
Total seasons 5 seasons
Episode duration 45 minutes
TV channel BBC One
Runtime 48 hours 45 minutes

TV series description

"Merlin" is a British fantasy series aired on BBC. It was later acquired by the American network NBC. The show ran from 2008 to 2012, with a total of five seasons. The plot revolves around a young wizard named Merlin, who is sent to Camelot by his mother's command. However, upon arriving in the kingdom, Merlin realizes that magic is forbidden at court. Furthermore, it is punishable by death. Later on, the hero meets a wise dragon imprisoned in the dungeons, who reveals Merlin's true destiny - to protect Prince Arthur.
Cast Characters
Cast Characters
Cast Characters
John Hurt
John Hurt The Great Dragon
Colin Morgan
Colin Morgan Merlin
Nathaniel Parker
Nathaniel Parker Agravaine
Bradley James
Bradley James Arthur
Katie McGrath
Katie McGrath Morgana
Angel Coulby Guinevere "Gwen"
Cast and Crew

Series rating

7.9
Rate 10 votes
7.9 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
Merlin - Season 1 Season 1
2008, 13 episodes
 
Merlin - Season 2 Season 2
2009, 13 episodes
 
Merlin - Season 3 Season 3
2010, 13 episodes
 
Merlin - Season 4 Season 4
2011, 13 episodes
 
Merlin - Season 5 Season 5
2012, 13 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Listen to the
soundtrack Merlin
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more