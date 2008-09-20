"Merlin" is a British fantasy series aired on BBC. It was later acquired by the American network NBC. The show ran from 2008 to 2012, with a total of five seasons. The plot revolves around a young wizard named Merlin, who is sent to Camelot by his mother's command. However, upon arriving in the kingdom, Merlin realizes that magic is forbidden at court. Furthermore, it is punishable by death. Later on, the hero meets a wise dragon imprisoned in the dungeons, who reveals Merlin's true destiny - to protect Prince Arthur.

