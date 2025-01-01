Menu
Merlin
Quotes
Merlin quotes
[introduction to each episode]
The Dragon
[voiceover] In a land of myth, and a time of magic, the destiny of a great kingdom rests on the shoulders of a young boy. His name... Merlin.
The Dragon
[voiceover] In a land of myth, and a time of magic, the destiny of a great kingdom rests on the shoulders of a young man. His name... Merlin.
[Repeated line throughout the series]
The Dragon
Merlin!
[Repeated line throughout the series]
Gaius
Truly, I am.
[Repeated line throughout the series]
Arthur
For the love of Camelot!
[Repeated line throughout the series]
Arthur
Merlin!
[Repeated line throughout the series]
[about having magic]
Merlin
I was born with it!
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
John Hurt
Richard Wilson
Bradley James
Colin Morgan
