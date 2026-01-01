His Dark Materials Series 2 (Original Television Soundtrack) 35 tracks. Лорн Бэлф Listen His Dark Materials (Original Television Soundtrack) 33 tracks. Лорн Бэлф Listen The Musical Anthology of His Dark Materials (Music from the Television Series) 19 tracks. Лорн Бэлф Listen The Musical Anthology of His Dark Materials Series 2 9 tracks. Лорн Бэлф Listen

Title Artist Time 1 A Parallel Sky Лорн Бэлф 2:38 2 Tortured Witch Лорн Бэлф 3:01 3 Land of Spectres Лорн Бэлф 3:31 4 He's a Murderer Лорн Бэлф 1:59 5 Magisterium's New Era Лорн Бэлф 1:40 6 The Chosen Two Лорн Бэлф 3:14 7 The Witches' Envoy Лорн Бэлф 2:08 8 Study the Dark Matter Лорн Бэлф 3:13 9 Kiss the Ring Лорн Бэлф 2:51 10 Journey Ahead Лорн Бэлф 2:16 11 A Once Great City Лорн Бэлф 2:15 12 O Little Knife Лорн Бэлф 3:41 13 Queen of the Southern Lakes Лорн Бэлф 1:42 14 The Other Side of the Window Лорн Бэлф 2:34 15 Let's Do It Together Лорн Бэлф 2:46 16 Matter of Dust Лорн Бэлф 2:44 17 The Knife Will Protect You Лорн Бэлф 2:20 18 The Key to the Multiverse Лорн Бэлф 1:42 19 Giacomo Paradisi Лорн Бэлф 2:34 20 Kaisa Reveal Лорн Бэлф 2:22 21 Beyond the Aurora Лорн Бэлф 1:55 22 The Female Scholar Лорн Бэлф 2:56 23 Fly, Spectres! Лорн Бэлф 3:13 24 Farewell Лорн Бэлф 1:48 25 Interdimensional Travelers Лорн Бэлф 3:28 26 Indomitable Courage Лорн Бэлф 2:23 27 My Child Лорн Бэлф 1:41 28 A Mystic Explorer Лорн Бэлф 2:25 29 I Had a Best Friend Лорн Бэлф 2:55 30 Lee's Choice Лорн Бэлф 2:24 31 Beyond the Waterfall Лорн Бэлф 2:53 32 Fates Intertwined Лорн Бэлф 2:17 33 The End of Tyranny Лорн Бэлф 1:44 34 Goodbye Explorer Лорн Бэлф 3:53 35 The Eve of War Лорн Бэлф 1:25

Listen to songs from "His Dark Materials" (2019) on cinema portal Kinoafisha. Popular songs from "His Dark Materials" in different languages are free for listening online.