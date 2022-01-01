|Название
|Исполнитель/Композитор
|Время
|1
|A Parallel Sky
|Лорн Бэлф
|2:38
|2
|Tortured Witch
|Лорн Бэлф
|3:01
|3
|Land of Spectres
|Лорн Бэлф
|3:31
|4
|He's a Murderer
|Лорн Бэлф
|1:59
|5
|Magisterium's New Era
|Лорн Бэлф
|1:40
|6
|The Chosen Two
|Лорн Бэлф
|3:14
|7
|The Witches' Envoy
|Лорн Бэлф
|2:08
|8
|Study the Dark Matter
|Лорн Бэлф
|3:13
|9
|Kiss the Ring
|Лорн Бэлф
|2:51
|10
|Journey Ahead
|Лорн Бэлф
|2:16
|11
|A Once Great City
|Лорн Бэлф
|2:15
|12
|O Little Knife
|Лорн Бэлф
|3:41
|13
|Queen of the Southern Lakes
|Лорн Бэлф
|1:42
|14
|The Other Side of the Window
|Лорн Бэлф
|2:34
|15
|Let's Do It Together
|Лорн Бэлф
|2:46
|16
|Matter of Dust
|Лорн Бэлф
|2:44
|17
|The Knife Will Protect You
|Лорн Бэлф
|2:20
|18
|The Key to the Multiverse
|Лорн Бэлф
|1:42
|19
|Giacomo Paradisi
|Лорн Бэлф
|2:34
|20
|Kaisa Reveal
|Лорн Бэлф
|2:22
|21
|Beyond the Aurora
|Лорн Бэлф
|1:55
|22
|The Female Scholar
|Лорн Бэлф
|2:56
|23
|Fly, Spectres!
|Лорн Бэлф
|3:13
|24
|Farewell
|Лорн Бэлф
|1:48
|25
|Interdimensional Travelers
|Лорн Бэлф
|3:28
|26
|Indomitable Courage
|Лорн Бэлф
|2:23
|27
|My Child
|Лорн Бэлф
|1:41
|28
|A Mystic Explorer
|Лорн Бэлф
|2:25
|29
|I Had a Best Friend
|Лорн Бэлф
|2:55
|30
|Lee's Choice
|Лорн Бэлф
|2:24
|31
|Beyond the Waterfall
|Лорн Бэлф
|2:53
|32
|Fates Intertwined
|Лорн Бэлф
|2:17
|33
|The End of Tyranny
|Лорн Бэлф
|1:44
|34
|Goodbye Explorer
|Лорн Бэлф
|3:53
|35
|The Eve of War
|Лорн Бэлф
|1:25