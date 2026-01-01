1 I Think I Kinda, You Know (Nini Version) Olivia Rodrigo / Michael Weiner 1:17

2 Start of Something New (Nini Version) Olivia Rodrigo / Matthew Gerrard 1:41

3 I Think I Kinda, You Know (Ricky Version) Joshua Bassett / Michael Weiner 1:58

4 Start of Something New (E.J. Version) Matt Cornett / Matthew Gerrard 0:37

5 Start of Something New (Gina Version) Sofia Wylie / Matthew Gerrard 1:19

6 I Think I Kinda, You Know (Duet) Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett / Michael Weiner 2:52

7 Wondering Olivia Rodrigo, Julia Lester / Jordan Powers 3:45

8 Wondering (Ashlyn & Nini Piano Version) Olivia Rodrigo, Julia Lester / Jordan Powers 2:30

9 Stick to the Status Quo (Rehearsal) Cast of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series / Faye Greenberg 0:43

10 A Billion Sorrys Matt Cornett / Gabriel Mann 1:48

11 What I've Been Looking For (Nini & E.J. Version) Olivia Rodrigo, Matt Cornett / Adam Watts 2:05

12 All I Want Olivia Rodrigo 2:57

13 Bop to the Top (Nini & Kourtney Version) Olivia Rodrigo, Dara Reneé / Randy Petersen 0:35

14 Born to Be Brave Cast of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series / Tova Litvin 3:10

15 When There Was Me and You (Ricky Version) Joshua Bassett / Jamie Houston 1:38

16 Truth, Justice and Songs in Our Key Cast of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series / Gabriel Mann 2:17

17 Out of the Old Olivia Rodrigo / Jordan Powers 2:49

18 Role of a Lifetime (feat. Lucas Grabeel) Kate Reinders / Gabriel Mann 3:08

19 Get'cha Head in the Game Cast of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series / Andrew Seeley 2:21

20 Stick to the Status Quo (Performance) Cast of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series / Faye Greenberg 1:57

21 Just for a Moment Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett / Dan Book 3:17

22 Breaking Free (Nini, Ricky & E.J. Version) Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett, Matt Cornett / Jamie Houston 2:37

23 We're All in This Together Cast of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series / Matthew Gerrard 3:53

24 We're All in This Together (Curtain Call) Cast of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series / Matthew Gerrard 2:27

25 I Think I Kinda, You Know (Acoustic Video Version) Cast of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series / Michael Weiner 2:48

26 Wondering (Acoustic Video Version) Cast of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series / Jordan Powers 3:42

27 Born to Be Brave (Acoustic Video Version) Cast of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series / Tova Litvin 3:25

28 We're All in This Together (Acoustic Video Version) Cast of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series / Matthew Gerrard 3:52

29 The Medley, The Mashup Cast of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series / Matthew Gerrard 2:54

30 We're All in This Together (Wildcat Chant) Cast of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series / Matthew Gerrard 0:36

31 Bop to the Top (Instrumental) Randy Petersen, Kevin Quinn / Kevin Quinn 1:37

32 Stick to the Status Quo (Instrumental) Дэвид Лоуренс, Faye Greenberg / Faye Greenberg 0:33

33 I Think I Kinda, You Know (Instrumental) Alan Zachary, Michael Weiner / Michael Weiner 2:52

34 Wondering (Instrumental) Josh Cumbee, Jordan Powers / Jordan Powers 3:44

35 A Billion Sorrys (Instrumental) Jeannie Lurie, Gabriel Mann / Gabriel Mann 1:49

36 All I Want (Instrumental) Olivia Rodrigo 2:57

37 Born to Be Brave (Instrumental) Tova Litvin, Doug Rockwell / Doug Rockwell 3:10

38 Truth, Justice and Songs in Our Key (Instrumental) Jeannie Lurie, Gabriel Mann / Gabriel Mann 2:17

39 Out of the Old (Instrumental) Josh Cumbee, Jordan Powers / Jordan Powers 2:49

40 Role of a Lifetime (Instrumental) Jeannie Lurie, Gabriel Mann / Gabriel Mann 3:08