"High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" is an American TV series that airs on the streaming platform Disney+. The story takes place in a typical high school located in the Salt Lake City area. It is there that the exceptionally talented music teacher, Miss Jen, starts working. She announces to the students that she will soon begin preparing a big musical in which anyone can participate. However, all the students will have to audition. A boy named Ricky decides to take part in the production, hoping that it will help him forget about his difficult breakup with a girl.

