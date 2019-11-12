Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series poster
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series poster
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series poster
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series poster
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series poster
Ratings
few votes IMDb Rating: 7.1
Rate
5 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (2019 - 2023)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series 18+
Production year 2019
Country USA
Total seasons 4 seasons
Episode duration 30 minutes
Streaming service Disney+
Runtime 19 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" is an American TV series that airs on the streaming platform Disney+. The story takes place in a typical high school located in the Salt Lake City area. It is there that the exceptionally talented music teacher, Miss Jen, starts working. She announces to the students that she will soon begin preparing a big musical in which anyone can participate. However, all the students will have to audition. A boy named Ricky decides to take part in the production, hoping that it will help him forget about his difficult breakup with a girl.
Классный мюзикл - trailer второго сезона
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series  trailer второго сезона
Cast Characters
Cast Characters
Cast Characters
Joshua Bassett
Joshua Bassett Ricky Bowen
Olivia Rodrigo
Olivia Rodrigo Nini Salazar-Roberts
Matt Cornett
Matt Cornett E.J. Caswell
Julia Lester
Julia Lester Ashlyn
Frankie A. Rodriguez
Frankie A. Rodriguez Carlos Rodriguez
Sofia Wylie
Sofia Wylie Gina Porter
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
7.1 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - Season 1 Season 1
2019, 10 episodes
 
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - Season 2 Season 2
2021, 12 episodes
 
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - Season 3 Season 3
2022, 8 episodes
 
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - Season 4 Season 4
2023, 8 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Listen to the
soundtrack High School Musical: The Musical: The Series
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more