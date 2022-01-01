Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Музыка из сериала «Классный мюзикл: Мюзикл»

Музыка из сериала «Классный мюзикл: Мюзикл»
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Music from the Disney+ Original Series)
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Music from the Disney+ Original Series) 41 композиция. Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett, Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie, Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett, Olivia Rodrigo, Julia Lester, Cast of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Olivia Rodrigo, Matt Cornett, Olivia Rodrigo, Dara Reneé, Kate Reinders, Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett, Matt Cornett, Randy Petersen, Kevin Quinn, Дэвид Лоуренс, Faye Greenberg, Alan Zachary, Michael Weiner, Josh Cumbee, Jordan Powers, Jeannie Lurie, Gabriel Mann, Tova Litvin, Doug Rockwell, Joshua Bassett, Dan Book, Olivia Rodrigo
Слушать
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Original Soundtrack/Season 2)
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Original Soundtrack/Season 2) 29 композиций. Cast of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Joshua Bassett, Julia Lester, Dara Reneé, Sofia Wylie, Gabriel Mann, Olivia Rodrigo, Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett, Dara Reneé, Julia Lester, Larry Saperstein, Sofia Wylie, Joe Serafini, Julia Lester, Kate Reinders, Derek Hough, Roman Banks, Frankie Rodriguez, Olivia Rose Keegan
Слушать
If I Can't Love Her (From
If I Can't Love Her (From "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Season 2)"/Beauty and the Beast) - Single 1 композиция. Roman Banks
Слушать
Gaston (From
Gaston (From "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Season 2)"/Beauty and the Beast) - Single 1 композиция. Cast of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series
Слушать
Название Исполнитель/Композитор Время
1 I Think I Kinda, You Know (Nini Version) Olivia Rodrigo / Michael Weiner 1:17
2 Start of Something New (Nini Version) Olivia Rodrigo / Matthew Gerrard 1:41
3 I Think I Kinda, You Know (Ricky Version) Joshua Bassett / Michael Weiner 1:58
4 Start of Something New (E.J. Version) Matt Cornett / Matthew Gerrard 0:37
5 Start of Something New (Gina Version) Sofia Wylie / Matthew Gerrard 1:19
6 I Think I Kinda, You Know (Duet) Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett / Michael Weiner 2:52
7 Wondering Olivia Rodrigo, Julia Lester / Jordan Powers 3:45
8 Wondering (Ashlyn & Nini Piano Version) Olivia Rodrigo, Julia Lester / Jordan Powers 2:30
9 Stick to the Status Quo (Rehearsal) Cast of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series / Faye Greenberg 0:43
10 A Billion Sorrys Matt Cornett / Gabriel Mann 1:48
11 What I've Been Looking For (Nini & E.J. Version) Olivia Rodrigo, Matt Cornett / Adam Watts 2:05
12 All I Want Olivia Rodrigo 2:57
13 Bop to the Top (Nini & Kourtney Version) Olivia Rodrigo, Dara Reneé / Randy Petersen 0:35
14 Born to Be Brave Cast of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series / Tova Litvin 3:10
15 When There Was Me and You (Ricky Version) Joshua Bassett / Jamie Houston 1:38
16 Truth, Justice and Songs in Our Key Cast of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series / Gabriel Mann 2:17
17 Out of the Old Olivia Rodrigo / Jordan Powers 2:49
18 Role of a Lifetime (feat. Lucas Grabeel) Kate Reinders / Gabriel Mann 3:08
19 Get'cha Head in the Game Cast of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series / Andrew Seeley 2:21
20 Stick to the Status Quo (Performance) Cast of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series / Faye Greenberg 1:57
21 Just for a Moment Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett / Dan Book 3:17
22 Breaking Free (Nini, Ricky & E.J. Version) Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett, Matt Cornett / Jamie Houston 2:37
23 We're All in This Together Cast of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series / Matthew Gerrard 3:53
24 We're All in This Together (Curtain Call) Cast of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series / Matthew Gerrard 2:27
25 I Think I Kinda, You Know (Acoustic Video Version) Cast of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series / Michael Weiner 2:48
26 Wondering (Acoustic Video Version) Cast of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series / Jordan Powers 3:42
27 Born to Be Brave (Acoustic Video Version) Cast of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series / Tova Litvin 3:25
28 We're All in This Together (Acoustic Video Version) Cast of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series / Matthew Gerrard 3:52
29 The Medley, The Mashup Cast of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series / Matthew Gerrard 2:54
30 We're All in This Together (Wildcat Chant) Cast of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series / Matthew Gerrard 0:36
31 Bop to the Top (Instrumental) Randy Petersen, Kevin Quinn / Kevin Quinn 1:37
32 Stick to the Status Quo (Instrumental) Дэвид Лоуренс, Faye Greenberg / Faye Greenberg 0:33
33 I Think I Kinda, You Know (Instrumental) Alan Zachary, Michael Weiner / Michael Weiner 2:52
34 Wondering (Instrumental) Josh Cumbee, Jordan Powers / Jordan Powers 3:44
35 A Billion Sorrys (Instrumental) Jeannie Lurie, Gabriel Mann / Gabriel Mann 1:49
36 All I Want (Instrumental) Olivia Rodrigo 2:57
37 Born to Be Brave (Instrumental) Tova Litvin, Doug Rockwell / Doug Rockwell 3:10
38 Truth, Justice and Songs in Our Key (Instrumental) Jeannie Lurie, Gabriel Mann / Gabriel Mann 2:17
39 Out of the Old (Instrumental) Josh Cumbee, Jordan Powers / Jordan Powers 2:49
40 Role of a Lifetime (Instrumental) Jeannie Lurie, Gabriel Mann / Gabriel Mann 3:08
41 Just for a Moment (Instrumental) Joshua Bassett, Dan Book, Olivia Rodrigo / Olivia Rodrigo 3:18
Доступен список песен из сериала «Классный мюзикл: Мюзикл» (2019) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из сериала «Классный мюзикл: Мюзикл» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
