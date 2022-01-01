|1
|I Think I Kinda, You Know (Nini Version)
|Olivia Rodrigo / Michael Weiner
|1:17
|2
|Start of Something New (Nini Version)
|Olivia Rodrigo / Matthew Gerrard
|1:41
|3
|I Think I Kinda, You Know (Ricky Version)
|Joshua Bassett / Michael Weiner
|1:58
|4
|Start of Something New (E.J. Version)
|Matt Cornett / Matthew Gerrard
|0:37
|5
|Start of Something New (Gina Version)
|Sofia Wylie / Matthew Gerrard
|1:19
|6
|I Think I Kinda, You Know (Duet)
|Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett / Michael Weiner
|2:52
|7
|Wondering
|Olivia Rodrigo, Julia Lester / Jordan Powers
|3:45
|8
|Wondering (Ashlyn & Nini Piano Version)
|Olivia Rodrigo, Julia Lester / Jordan Powers
|2:30
|9
|Stick to the Status Quo (Rehearsal)
|Cast of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series / Faye Greenberg
|0:43
|10
|A Billion Sorrys
|Matt Cornett / Gabriel Mann
|1:48
|11
|What I've Been Looking For (Nini & E.J. Version)
|Olivia Rodrigo, Matt Cornett / Adam Watts
|2:05
|12
|All I Want
|Olivia Rodrigo
|2:57
|13
|Bop to the Top (Nini & Kourtney Version)
|Olivia Rodrigo, Dara Reneé / Randy Petersen
|0:35
|14
|Born to Be Brave
|Cast of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series / Tova Litvin
|3:10
|15
|When There Was Me and You (Ricky Version)
|Joshua Bassett / Jamie Houston
|1:38
|16
|Truth, Justice and Songs in Our Key
|Cast of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series / Gabriel Mann
|2:17
|17
|Out of the Old
|Olivia Rodrigo / Jordan Powers
|2:49
|18
|Role of a Lifetime (feat. Lucas Grabeel)
|Kate Reinders / Gabriel Mann
|3:08
|19
|Get'cha Head in the Game
|Cast of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series / Andrew Seeley
|2:21
|20
|Stick to the Status Quo (Performance)
|Cast of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series / Faye Greenberg
|1:57
|21
|Just for a Moment
|Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett / Dan Book
|3:17
|22
|Breaking Free (Nini, Ricky & E.J. Version)
|Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett, Matt Cornett / Jamie Houston
|2:37
|23
|We're All in This Together
|Cast of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series / Matthew Gerrard
|3:53
|24
|We're All in This Together (Curtain Call)
|Cast of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series / Matthew Gerrard
|2:27
|25
|I Think I Kinda, You Know (Acoustic Video Version)
|Cast of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series / Michael Weiner
|2:48
|26
|Wondering (Acoustic Video Version)
|Cast of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series / Jordan Powers
|3:42
|27
|Born to Be Brave (Acoustic Video Version)
|Cast of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series / Tova Litvin
|3:25
|28
|We're All in This Together (Acoustic Video Version)
|Cast of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series / Matthew Gerrard
|3:52
|29
|The Medley, The Mashup
|Cast of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series / Matthew Gerrard
|2:54
|30
|We're All in This Together (Wildcat Chant)
|Cast of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series / Matthew Gerrard
|0:36
|31
|Bop to the Top (Instrumental)
|Randy Petersen, Kevin Quinn / Kevin Quinn
|1:37
|32
|Stick to the Status Quo (Instrumental)
|Дэвид Лоуренс, Faye Greenberg / Faye Greenberg
|0:33
|33
|I Think I Kinda, You Know (Instrumental)
|Alan Zachary, Michael Weiner / Michael Weiner
|2:52
|34
|Wondering (Instrumental)
|Josh Cumbee, Jordan Powers / Jordan Powers
|3:44
|35
|A Billion Sorrys (Instrumental)
|Jeannie Lurie, Gabriel Mann / Gabriel Mann
|1:49
|36
|All I Want (Instrumental)
|Olivia Rodrigo
|2:57
|37
|Born to Be Brave (Instrumental)
|Tova Litvin, Doug Rockwell / Doug Rockwell
|3:10
|38
|Truth, Justice and Songs in Our Key (Instrumental)
|Jeannie Lurie, Gabriel Mann / Gabriel Mann
|2:17
|39
|Out of the Old (Instrumental)
|Josh Cumbee, Jordan Powers / Jordan Powers
|2:49
|40
|Role of a Lifetime (Instrumental)
|Jeannie Lurie, Gabriel Mann / Gabriel Mann
|3:08
|41
|Just for a Moment (Instrumental)
|Joshua Bassett, Dan Book, Olivia Rodrigo / Olivia Rodrigo
|3:18