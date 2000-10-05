The TV series "Gilmore Girls" is an American comedy-drama about two women from different generations in the same family. Thirty-two-year-old Lorelai is a single mother raising her teenage daughter. The girl has the same name as her mother but is usually called Rory. Lorelai got pregnant at sixteen and, after a falling out with her parents, decided to raise the child on her own. She got a job as a maid and gradually became the manager of a hotel. But now her talented daughter dreams of getting into Harvard, and Lorelai will have to turn to her parents for help.

