Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Gilmore Girls poster
1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Gilmore Girls

Gilmore Girls (2000 - 2007)

Gilmore Girls 18+
Production year 2000
Country USA
Total seasons 7 seasons
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel The CW
Runtime 153 hours 0 minute

TV series description

The TV series "Gilmore Girls" is an American comedy-drama about two women from different generations in the same family. Thirty-two-year-old Lorelai is a single mother raising her teenage daughter. The girl has the same name as her mother but is usually called Rory. Lorelai got pregnant at sixteen and, after a falling out with her parents, decided to raise the child on her own. She got a job as a maid and gradually became the manager of a hotel. But now her talented daughter dreams of getting into Harvard, and Lorelai will have to turn to her parents for help.
Cast Characters
Creator
Amy Sherman-Palladino
Amy Sherman-Palladino
Cast Characters
Cast Characters
Chris Eigeman Jason Stiles
Lauren Graham
Lauren Graham Lorelai Gilmore
Sean Gunn
Sean Gunn Kirk Gleason
Keiko Agena
Keiko Agena Lane Kim
Liza Weil
Liza Weil Paris Geller
Cast and Crew

Series rating

8.3
Rate 10 votes
8.2 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
Gilmore Girls - Season 1 Season 1
2000, 21 episodes
 
Gilmore Girls - Season 2 Season 2
2001, 22 episodes
 
Gilmore Girls - Season 3 Season 3
2002, 22 episodes
 
Gilmore Girls - Season 4 Season 4
2003, 22 episodes
 
Gilmore Girls - Season 5 Season 5
2004, 22 episodes
 
Gilmore Girls - Season 6 Season 6
2005, 22 episodes
 
Gilmore Girls - Season 7 Season 7
2006, 22 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more