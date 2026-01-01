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Amy Sherman-Palladino
Amy Sherman-Palladino
Kinoafisha
Persons
Amy Sherman-Palladino
Amy Sherman-Palladino
Amy Sherman-Palladino
Date of Birth
17 January 1966
Age
60 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Writer, Producer
Actor type
Comedy actress
Popular Films
8.6
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
(2017)
8.2
Gilmore Girls
(2000)
7.8
Bunheads
(2012)
Filmography
7.3
Étoile
Drama, Comedy
2025, USA
7.8
The Sparks Brothers
The Sparks Brothers
Biography, Comedy, Documentary
2021, USA
Watch trailer
8.6
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Drama, Comedy
2017, USA
7.8
Bunheads
Drama, Comedy
2012, USA
Eloise in Paris
Eloise in Paris
Family
2008, Great Britain
8.2
Gilmore Girls
Drama, Comedy, Romantic
2000, USA
Show more
News about Amy Sherman-Palladino’s private life
Why 'Gilmore Girls' Still Reigns: Coffee, Comebacks, and the Cult of Quick-Wit – A Must-Watch or Nostalgic Myth?
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