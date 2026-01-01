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Amy Sherman-Palladino
Amy Sherman-Palladino Amy Sherman-Palladino
Kinoafisha Persons Amy Sherman-Palladino

Amy Sherman-Palladino

Amy Sherman-Palladino

Date of Birth
17 January 1966
Age
60 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Writer, Producer
Actor type
Comedy actress

Popular Films

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel 8.6
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (2017)
Gilmore Girls 8.2
Gilmore Girls (2000)
Bunheads 7.8
Bunheads (2012)

Filmography

Étoile 7.3
Étoile
Drama, Comedy 2025, USA
The Sparks Brothers 7.8
The Sparks Brothers The Sparks Brothers
Biography, Comedy, Documentary 2021, USA
Watch trailer
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel 8.6
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Drama, Comedy 2017, USA
Bunheads 7.8
Bunheads
Drama, Comedy 2012, USA
Eloise in Paris Eloise in Paris
Family 2008, Great Britain
Gilmore Girls 8.2
Gilmore Girls
Drama, Comedy, Romantic 2000, USA
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News about Amy Sherman-Palladino’s private life
Still from the series 'Gilmore Girls'
Why 'Gilmore Girls' Still Reigns: Coffee, Comebacks, and the Cult of Quick-Wit – A Must-Watch or Nostalgic Myth?
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