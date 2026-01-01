The Innocent (From the Netflix Original Series “El Inocente”) - Single 1 track. Javier Bayon, Jaqui Lin Listen

Title Artist Time 1 The Innocent (From the Netflix Original Series “El Inocente”) Javier Bayon, Jaqui Lin / Jaqui Lin 2:24

Listen to songs from "The Innocent" (2021) on cinema portal Kinoafisha. Popular songs from "The Innocent" in different languages are free for listening online.