few votes IMDb Rating: 7.8
Kinoafisha TV Shows The Innocent

The Innocent (2021 - …)

El inocente 18+
Production year 2021
Country Spain
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 57 minutes
Streaming service Netflix
Runtime 7 hours 36 minutes

TV series description

"El inocente" is a Spanish series in the genre of crime drama, produced by the online service Netflix. The plot revolves around a man named Mateo, who is released after nine years of imprisonment. In his past life, he accidentally got involved in a fight and killed an innocent person, for which he received the appropriate punishment. After serving his sentence, the main character tries to rebuild his relationship with his former lover, but a series of tragic events once again drives them apart...
Харлан Кобен. Невиновен - trailer in russian первого сезона
The Innocent  trailer in russian первого сезона
Cast
Mario Casas
José Coronado
Juana Acosta
Alexandra Jiménez
Aura Garrido
Miki Esparbé
Cast and Crew

Series rating

7.8 IMDb
Seasons
The Innocent - Season 1 Season 1
2021, 8 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
Stills
