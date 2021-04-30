"El inocente" is a Spanish series in the genre of crime drama, produced by the online service Netflix. The plot revolves around a man named Mateo, who is released after nine years of imprisonment. In his past life, he accidentally got involved in a fight and killed an innocent person, for which he received the appropriate punishment. After serving his sentence, the main character tries to rebuild his relationship with his former lover, but a series of tragic events once again drives them apart...

Expand