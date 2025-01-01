Jill Robinson
Okay, I've been doing some thinking.
Jill Robinson
You...
Jill Robinson
I accept you.
Jill Robinson
Haha, no, I accept you for who you are.
Jill Robinson
You're not listening, stupid!
Jill Robinson
I accept you for who you are! I don't wanna change you. I...
[Hank dodges Jill and prepares coffee]
Jill Robinson
I think we work well together, you know? Kid or no kid, snip or no snip, I wanna be with you. I think I spent years idolizing...
Jill Robinson
No. I think I was in love with the idea of love, you know?
Jill Robinson
No, thanks. I like what we have.
Jill Robinson
No. But now I know that I'm in love with you. I'm in love with *you*, Hank Moody.
Hank Moody
[laughs uncomfortably] Aw, Jill... this... it's... what... but...
Jill Robinson
No, don't "but" me. Don't "but" me now...
[takes off coat to reveal her naked body, Hank drops his mug and it shatters on the floor]
Jill Robinson
Yeah. Or I just might...
[turns around and shakes butt]
Jill Robinson
Butt you back!
[someone knocks on the door]