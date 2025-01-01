Lloyd Alan Philips Jr. You seem to be in pretty good shape. Where do you work out? You do the steps?

Hank Moody The steps?

Lloyd Alan Philips Jr. In Santa Monica. It's quite a scene; lots of lovely ladies. You can really make a day out of it.

[looks around aimlessly]

Lloyd Alan Philips Jr. What's up? Need something?

Hank Moody No, I'm just thinking... if I wanted to hang myself, do you think this chandelier here will support my weight? About 175, 180.

Lloyd Alan Philips Jr. Got an interesting sense of humor, Hank.

