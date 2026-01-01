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Filmography
Evan Handler
Evan Handler
Kinoafisha
Persons
Evan Handler
Evan Handler
Evan Handler
Date of Birth
10 January 1961
Age
65 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actor
Place of Birth
New York, the United States of America
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
8.2
Californication
(2007)
8.2
The Good Fight
(2017)
8.1
Power
(2014)
Filmography
7.3
Reverse the Curse
Bucky F*cking Dent
Comedy, Drama, Romantic
2023, USA
5.5
And Just Like That...
Drama, Comedy, Romantic
2021, USA
7.6
Fosse/Verdon
Drama, Music,
2019, USA
4.9
Lying and Stealing
Lying and Stealing
Crime, Thriller, Adventure
2018, USA
Watch trailer
8.2
The Good Fight
Drama
2017, USA
8.1
Power
Drama, Crime
2014, USA
6.9
Necessary Roughness
Drama, Comedy
2011, USA
5.8
Sex and the City 2
Sex and the City 2
Comedy
2010, USA
Watch trailer
Show more
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