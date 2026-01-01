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Evan Handler
Evan Handler Evan Handler
Kinoafisha Persons Evan Handler

Evan Handler

Evan Handler

Date of Birth
10 January 1961
Age
65 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actor
Place of Birth
New York, the United States of America
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Californication 8.2
Californication (2007)
The Good Fight 8.2
The Good Fight (2017)
Power 8.1
Power (2014)

Filmography

Reverse the Curse 7.3
Reverse the Curse Bucky F*cking Dent
Comedy, Drama, Romantic 2023, USA
And Just Like That... 5.5
And Just Like That...
Drama, Comedy, Romantic 2021, USA
Fosse/Verdon 7.6
Fosse/Verdon
Drama, Music, 2019, USA
Lying and Stealing 4.9
Lying and Stealing Lying and Stealing
Crime, Thriller, Adventure 2018, USA
Watch trailer
The Good Fight 8.2
The Good Fight
Drama 2017, USA
Power 8.1
Power
Drama, Crime 2014, USA
Necessary Roughness 6.9
Necessary Roughness
Drama, Comedy 2011, USA
Sex and the City 2 5.8
Sex and the City 2 Sex and the City 2
Comedy 2010, USA
Watch trailer
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