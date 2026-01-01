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Kinoafisha TV Shows Breaking Bad Soundtrack

Soundtrack from "Breaking Bad"

Music from "Breaking Bad" All info
Music from the T.V. Series "Breaking Bad"
Music from the T.V. Series "Breaking Bad" 26 tracks. Global Stage Orchestra
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Breaking Bad (Original Score from the Television Series)
Breaking Bad (Original Score from the Television Series) 20 tracks. Dave Porter
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Breaking Bad (Original Score From the Television Series), Vol. 2
Breaking Bad (Original Score From the Television Series), Vol. 2 20 tracks. Dave Porter
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Breaking Bad (Music from the Original TV Series)
Breaking Bad (Music from the Original TV Series) 16 tracks. Dave Porter, Mick Harvey, Los Cuates de Sinaloa, The Black Seeds, Yellowman, The In Crowd, Alvin "Red" Tyler, Twaughthammer, Dave Porter, Calexico, The Walkmen, The Silver Seas
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Negro y Azul (From "Breaking Bad" TV Series) - Single
Negro y Azul (From "Breaking Bad" TV Series) - Single 1 track. Los Cuates de Sinaloa
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Title Artist Time
1 Breaking Bad Main Title Theme (Extended) Global Stage Orchestra 2:38
2 Matches in the Pool Global Stage Orchestra 3:44
3 The Bike Lock Global Stage Orchestra 3:42
4 Gray Matter Global Stage Orchestra 3:20
5 The Missing Piece Global Stage Orchestra 3:00
6 You're All They Talk About Global Stage Orchestra 4:08
7 Three Days Out Global Stage Orchestra 3:08
8 Baby's Coming Global Stage Orchestra 4:14
9 Jane's Demise Global Stage Orchestra 4:40
10 The Cousins Global Stage Orchestra 3:30
11 Hank in Pursuit Global Stage Orchestra 3:57
12 308 Negra Arroyo Lane Global Stage Orchestra 2:54
13 The Long Walk Alone (Heisenberg's Theme) Global Stage Orchestra 4:02
14 Four Corners / Waiting for the End Global Stage Orchestra 4:15
15 Salud Global Stage Orchestra 3:13
16 Crawl Space Global Stage Orchestra 3:36
17 Building a Bomb Global Stage Orchestra 2:45
18 Parking Garage Standoff Global Stage Orchestra 3:38
19 Disassemble Global Stage Orchestra 3:21
20 White House Visit Global Stage Orchestra 3:08
21 Gas Can Rage Global Stage Orchestra 3:40
22 Hank's Last Stand Global Stage Orchestra 5:13
23 Chained Dog Global Stage Orchestra 3:14
24 The Final Hat Global Stage Orchestra 3:51
25 Dimple Pinch Neat Global Stage Orchestra 4:34
26 Baby Blue Global Stage Orchestra 3:41
Listen to songs from "Breaking Bad" (2008) on cinema portal Kinoafisha. Popular songs from "Breaking Bad" in different languages are free for listening online.
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