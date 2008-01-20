Menu
Breaking Bad All seasons
Breaking Bad
18+
Production year
2008
Country
USA
Episode duration
43 minutes
TV channel
AMC
Series rating
8.5
14
votes
9.5
IMDb
All seasons of "Breaking Bad"
Season 1
7 episodes
20 January 2008 - 9 March 2008
Season 2
13 episodes
8 March 2009 - 31 May 2009
Season 3
13 episodes
21 March 2010 - 13 June 2010
Season 4
13 episodes
17 July 2011 - 9 October 2011
Season 5
16 episodes
15 July 2012 - 29 September 2013
