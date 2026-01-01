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Kinoafisha TV Shows BoJack Horseman Soundtrack

Soundtrack from "BoJack Horseman"

Music from "BoJack Horseman" All info
BoJack Horseman (Music from the Netflix Original Series)
BoJack Horseman (Music from the Netflix Original Series) 25 tracks. Patrick Carney, Jesse Novak, Jane Krakowski, Colman Domingo, Nina Simone, Grouplove, Oberhofer
Listen
Title Artist Time
1 BoJack’s Theme (feat. Ralph Carney) Patrick Carney 0:56
2 Horsin’ Around Theme Jesse Novak 0:44
3 A Horse with No Name (feat. Michelle Branch) Patrick Carney 4:35
4 Mr. Peanutbutter’s House Theme Jesse Novak 0:40
5 I Will Always Think of You Jane Krakowski, Colman Domingo 1:22
6 Get Dat Fetus Kill Dat Fetus (feat. Daniele Gaither & Manus) Jesse Novak 1:30
7 Kyle and the Kids (feat. Carrick Moore Gerety) Jesse Novak 0:36
8 Stars (Live at Montreux) Nina Simone 6:37
9 Back in the 90’s Grouplove 0:44
10 BoJack’s Theme (Full Length) [feat. Ralph Carney] Patrick Carney 4:24
11 Seaport Jesse Novak 1:00
12 Hallway Jesse Novak 1:36
13 Kelsey Apology Jesse Novak 0:57
14 Chasing Kelsey Jesse Novak 1:42
15 Seahorse Birth Jesse Novak 0:47
16 Post Birth Jesse Novak 0:27
17 Baby Seahorse and Convenience Store Jesse Novak 2:29
18 Shark Chase Jesse Novak 0:34
19 Darkness and Tunnel Jesse Novak 0:55
20 Fan Section Jesse Novak 0:39
21 Factory  Jesse Novak 1:59
22 Flying Jesse Novak 0:54
23 Seahorse Reunion Jesse Novak 0:50
24 Final Kelsey Pursuit Jesse Novak 0:28
25 Sea of Dreams Oberhofer 4:44
Listen to songs from "BoJack Horseman" (2014) on cinema portal Kinoafisha. Popular songs from "BoJack Horseman" in different languages are free for listening online.
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