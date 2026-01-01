BoJack Horseman (Music from the Netflix Original Series) 25 tracks. Patrick Carney, Jesse Novak, Jane Krakowski, Colman Domingo, Nina Simone, Grouplove, Oberhofer Listen

Title Artist Time 1 BoJack’s Theme (feat. Ralph Carney) Patrick Carney 0:56 2 Horsin’ Around Theme Jesse Novak 0:44 3 A Horse with No Name (feat. Michelle Branch) Patrick Carney 4:35 4 Mr. Peanutbutter’s House Theme Jesse Novak 0:40 5 I Will Always Think of You Jane Krakowski, Colman Domingo 1:22 6 Get Dat Fetus Kill Dat Fetus (feat. Daniele Gaither & Manus) Jesse Novak 1:30 7 Kyle and the Kids (feat. Carrick Moore Gerety) Jesse Novak 0:36 8 Stars (Live at Montreux) Nina Simone 6:37 9 Back in the 90’s Grouplove 0:44 10 BoJack’s Theme (Full Length) [feat. Ralph Carney] Patrick Carney 4:24 11 Seaport Jesse Novak 1:00 12 Hallway Jesse Novak 1:36 13 Kelsey Apology Jesse Novak 0:57 14 Chasing Kelsey Jesse Novak 1:42 15 Seahorse Birth Jesse Novak 0:47 16 Post Birth Jesse Novak 0:27 17 Baby Seahorse and Convenience Store Jesse Novak 2:29 18 Shark Chase Jesse Novak 0:34 19 Darkness and Tunnel Jesse Novak 0:55 20 Fan Section Jesse Novak 0:39 21 Factory Jesse Novak 1:59 22 Flying Jesse Novak 0:54 23 Seahorse Reunion Jesse Novak 0:50 24 Final Kelsey Pursuit Jesse Novak 0:28 25 Sea of Dreams Oberhofer 4:44

Listen to songs from "BoJack Horseman" (2014) on cinema portal Kinoafisha. Popular songs from "BoJack Horseman" in different languages are free for listening online.