IMDb Rating: 8.8
BoJack Horseman (2014 - 2020)

BoJack Horseman 18+
Production year 2014
Country USA
Total seasons 6 seasons
Episode duration 25 minutes
Streaming service Netflix
Runtime 32 hours 5 minutes

TV series description

"BoJack Horseman" is an American animated tragicomedy series. The main character is a once-popular anthropomorphic horse named BoJack, who is trying to regain his former fame while going through a midlife crisis. At first, he attempts to write his memoirs, but his progress is hindered by laziness and alcohol addiction. Eventually, on the advice of his agent Pinky, BoJack hires a writer named Diana. As they work on the book, Diana spends a lot of time with BoJack, learning more about his past life.
Creator
Raphael Bob-Waksberg
Raphael Bob-Waksberg
Aaron Paul
Aaron Paul Todd Chavez
Alison Brie
Alison Brie Diane Nguyen
Paul F. Tompkins
Paul F. Tompkins Mr. Peanutbutter
Kristen Schaal
Kristen Schaal Sarah Lynn
Amy Sedaris
Amy Sedaris Princess Carolyn
Cast and Crew

Series rating

8.5
8.8 IMDb
Seasons
Season 1
2014, 13 episodes
 
Season 2
2015, 12 episodes
 
Season 3
2016, 12 episodes
 
Season 4
2017, 12 episodes
 
Season 5
2018, 12 episodes
 
Season 6
2019, 16 episodes
 
