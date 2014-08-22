"BoJack Horseman" is an American animated tragicomedy series. The main character is a once-popular anthropomorphic horse named BoJack, who is trying to regain his former fame while going through a midlife crisis. At first, he attempts to write his memoirs, but his progress is hindered by laziness and alcohol addiction. Eventually, on the advice of his agent Pinky, BoJack hires a writer named Diana. As they work on the book, Diana spends a lot of time with BoJack, learning more about his past life.

Expand