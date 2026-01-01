Big Little Lies (Music From the HBO Limited Series) 14 tracks. Michael Kiwanuka, Charles Bradley, Martha Wainwright, Leon Bridges, Kinny, Agnes Obel, Alabama Shakes, Irma Thomas, Villagers, Zoë Kravitz, Daniel Agee, Ituana Listen Big Little Lies (Music From the HBO Limited Series) - EP 6 tracks. Kinny, Zoë Kravitz, Villagers, Daniel Agee, Ituana Listen

Title Artist Time 1 Cold Little Heart Michael Kiwanuka / Brian Burton 10:09 2 Victim of Love Charles Bradley / Thomas Brenneck 3:33 3 Bloody Mother Fucking A*****e Martha Wainwright 3:16 4 River Leon Bridges 4:01 5 Queen of Boredness (feat. Diesler) Kinny / Caitlin Simpson 3:25 6 September Song Agnes Obel 3:26 7 This Feeling Alabama Shakes 4:31 8 Changes Charles Bradley / Ozzy Osbourne 5:46 9 Straight From the Heart Irma Thomas 2:29 10 Nothing Arrived (Solo Acoustic) Villagers / Conor O'Brien 3:45 11 Don't Zoë Kravitz / Jerry Leiber 2:48 12 The Wonder of You Villagers / Baker Knight 2:48 13 How's the World Treating You Daniel Agee 2:50 14 You Can't Always Get What You Want Ituana / Keith Richards 4:13

Listen to songs from "Big Little Lies" (2017) on cinema portal Kinoafisha. Popular songs from "Big Little Lies" in different languages are free for listening online.