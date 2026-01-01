Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha TV Shows Big Little Lies Soundtrack

Soundtrack from "Big Little Lies"

Music from "Big Little Lies" All info
Big Little Lies (Music From the HBO Limited Series)
Big Little Lies (Music From the HBO Limited Series) 14 tracks. Michael Kiwanuka, Charles Bradley, Martha Wainwright, Leon Bridges, Kinny, Agnes Obel, Alabama Shakes, Irma Thomas, Villagers, Zoë Kravitz, Daniel Agee, Ituana
Listen
Big Little Lies (Music From the HBO Limited Series) - EP
Big Little Lies (Music From the HBO Limited Series) - EP 6 tracks. Kinny, Zoë Kravitz, Villagers, Daniel Agee, Ituana
Listen
Title Artist Time
1 Cold Little Heart Michael Kiwanuka / Brian Burton 10:09
2 Victim of Love Charles Bradley / Thomas Brenneck 3:33
3 Bloody Mother Fucking A*****e Martha Wainwright 3:16
4 River Leon Bridges 4:01
5 Queen of Boredness (feat. Diesler) Kinny / Caitlin Simpson 3:25
6 September Song Agnes Obel 3:26
7 This Feeling Alabama Shakes 4:31
8 Changes Charles Bradley / Ozzy Osbourne 5:46
9 Straight From the Heart Irma Thomas 2:29
10 Nothing Arrived (Solo Acoustic) Villagers / Conor O'Brien 3:45
11 Don't Zoë Kravitz / Jerry Leiber 2:48
12 The Wonder of You Villagers / Baker Knight 2:48
13 How's the World Treating You Daniel Agee 2:50
14 You Can't Always Get What You Want Ituana / Keith Richards 4:13
Listen to songs from "Big Little Lies" (2017) on cinema portal Kinoafisha. Popular songs from "Big Little Lies" in different languages are free for listening online.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Evil Dead Burn
Evil Dead Burn
2026, USA, Horror
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Her Private Hell
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more