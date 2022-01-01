|Название
|Исполнитель/Композитор
|Время
|1
|Cold Little Heart
|Michael Kiwanuka / Brian Burton
|10:09
|2
|Victim of Love
|Charles Bradley / Thomas Brenneck
|3:33
|3
|Bloody Mother Fucking A*****e
|Martha Wainwright
|3:16
|4
|River
|Leon Bridges
|4:01
|5
|Queen of Boredness (feat. Diesler)
|Kinny / Caitlin Simpson
|3:25
|6
|September Song
|Agnes Obel
|3:26
|7
|This Feeling
|Alabama Shakes
|4:31
|8
|Changes
|Charles Bradley / Ozzy Osbourne
|5:46
|9
|Straight From the Heart
|Irma Thomas
|2:29
|10
|Nothing Arrived (Solo Acoustic)
|Villagers / Conor O'Brien
|3:45
|11
|Don't
|Zoë Kravitz / Jerry Leiber
|2:48
|12
|The Wonder of You
|Villagers / Baker Knight
|2:48
|13
|How's the World Treating You
|Daniel Agee
|2:50
|14
|You Can't Always Get What You Want
|Ituana / Keith Richards
|4:13