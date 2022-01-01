Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Музыка из сериала «Большая маленькая ложь»

Музыка из сериала «Большая маленькая ложь»
Big Little Lies (Music From the HBO Limited Series)
Big Little Lies (Music From the HBO Limited Series)
Big Little Lies (Music From the HBO Limited Series) - EP
Big Little Lies (Music From the HBO Limited Series) - EP
Название Исполнитель/Композитор Время
1 Cold Little Heart Michael Kiwanuka / Brian Burton 10:09
2 Victim of Love Charles Bradley / Thomas Brenneck 3:33
3 Bloody Mother Fucking A*****e Martha Wainwright 3:16
4 River Leon Bridges 4:01
5 Queen of Boredness (feat. Diesler) Kinny / Caitlin Simpson 3:25
6 September Song Agnes Obel 3:26
7 This Feeling Alabama Shakes 4:31
8 Changes Charles Bradley / Ozzy Osbourne 5:46
9 Straight From the Heart Irma Thomas 2:29
10 Nothing Arrived (Solo Acoustic) Villagers / Conor O'Brien 3:45
11 Don't Zoë Kravitz / Jerry Leiber 2:48
12 The Wonder of You Villagers / Baker Knight 2:48
13 How's the World Treating You Daniel Agee 2:50
14 You Can't Always Get What You Want Ituana / Keith Richards 4:13
Доступен список песен из сериала «Большая маленькая ложь» (2017) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из сериала «Большая маленькая ложь» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
