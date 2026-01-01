Angel: Live Fast, Die Never (Music from the TV Series) 21 tracks. Darling Violetta, Robert J. Kral, Кристоф Бек, Christian Kane Listen

Title Artist Time 1 Angel Main Theme (The Sanctuary Extended Remix) Darling Violetta / Jymm Thomas 3:23 2 Start the Apocalypse Robert J. Kral 3:36 3 The End of the World Robert J. Kral 1:43 4 Massive Assault Robert J. Kral 3:14 5 Home Robert J. Kral 1:56 6 Hero Robert J. Kral 5:25 7 Judgement & Jousting Robert J. Kral 2:03 8 Birth of Angelus Robert J. Kral 3:31 9 Rebellion Robert J. Kral 3:09 10 The Trials for Darla Robert J. Kral 5:59 11 Dreaming of Darla Robert J. Kral 3:25 12 Untouched / Darla's Fire Robert J. Kral 2:12 13 Darla's Sacrifice Robert J. Kral 5:43 14 Welcome to Pylea Robert J. Kral 4:22 15 Through the Looking Glass Robert J. Kral 4:06 16 Castle Attack Robert J. Kral 2:20 17 Cordy Meets Fred Robert J. Kral 2:54 18 Princess Cordelia Robert J. Kral 1:20 19 Farewell Cordelia Robert J. Kral 1:10 20 I'm Game Кристоф Бек 1:13 21 LA Song Christian Kane 3:07

Listen to songs from "Angel" (1999) on cinema portal Kinoafisha. Popular songs from "Angel" in different languages are free for listening online.