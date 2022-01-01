|Название
|Исполнитель/Композитор
|Время
|1
|Angel Main Theme (The Sanctuary Extended Remix)
|Darling Violetta / Jymm Thomas
|3:23
|2
|Start the Apocalypse
|Robert J. Kral
|3:36
|3
|The End of the World
|Robert J. Kral
|1:43
|4
|Massive Assault
|Robert J. Kral
|3:14
|5
|Home
|Robert J. Kral
|1:56
|6
|Hero
|Robert J. Kral
|5:25
|7
|Judgement & Jousting
|Robert J. Kral
|2:03
|8
|Birth of Angelus
|Robert J. Kral
|3:31
|9
|Rebellion
|Robert J. Kral
|3:09
|10
|The Trials for Darla
|Robert J. Kral
|5:59
|11
|Dreaming of Darla
|Robert J. Kral
|3:25
|12
|Untouched / Darla's Fire
|Robert J. Kral
|2:12
|13
|Darla's Sacrifice
|Robert J. Kral
|5:43
|14
|Welcome to Pylea
|Robert J. Kral
|4:22
|15
|Through the Looking Glass
|Robert J. Kral
|4:06
|16
|Castle Attack
|Robert J. Kral
|2:20
|17
|Cordy Meets Fred
|Robert J. Kral
|2:54
|18
|Princess Cordelia
|Robert J. Kral
|1:20
|19
|Farewell Cordelia
|Robert J. Kral
|1:10
|20
|I'm Game
|Кристоф Бек
|1:13
|21
|LA Song
|Christian Kane
|3:07