Good Morning U.S.A. (From "American Dad!"/Main Title Theme) - Single 1 track. American Dad Cast Listen Daddy's Gone (From "American Dad!") - Single 1 track. American Dad Cast Listen

Title Artist Time 1 Good Morning U.S.A. (From "American Dad!"/Main Title Theme) American Dad Cast / Walter Murphy 1:34

Listen to songs from "American Dad!" (2005) on cinema portal Kinoafisha. Popular songs from "American Dad!" in different languages are free for listening online.