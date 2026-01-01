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Kinoafisha TV Shows Allen v. Farrow Soundtrack

Soundtrack from "Allen v. Farrow"

Music from "Allen v. Farrow" All info
Allen v. Farrow (Original Series Soundtrack) Allen v. Farrow (Original Series Soundtrack)
Allen v. Farrow (Original Series Soundtrack) Allen v. Farrow (Original Series Soundtrack) 36 tracks. Michael Abels
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Title Artist Time
1 Setting the Record Straight Michael Abels 2:10
2 Allen v. Farrow Main Title Michael Abels 1:21
3 Dylan Remembers Michael Abels 1:45
4 This Was Woody Michael Abels 0:50
5 Disarmingly Charming Michael Abels 1:35
6 Dinner at Elaine’s Michael Abels 1:08
7 New Year’s Eve Party Michael Abels 0:55
8 Beginning an Affair With a Movie Star Michael Abels 1:26
9 Friends of the Family Michael Abels 2:23
10 Ronan Remembers Michael Abels 3:39
11 Intense Affection All the Time Michael Abels 2:14
12 Polaroids Michael Abels 2:01
13 It’s Not Just Me Michael Abels 2:13
14 Isolation Michael Abels 1:40
15 The Twins Michael Abels 1:51
16 Recovery Michael Abels 1:44
17 Manhattan Michael Abels 1:20
18 Do You Love Me? Michael Abels 1:12
19 Damaging Story Michael Abels 0:56
20 Have You Seen Dylan? Michael Abels 2:53
21 Allen v. Farrow End Title 1 Michael Abels 1:50
22 Journalists Explain the Strategy Michael Abels 2:09
23 The Muse Michael Abels 2:21
24 Notes Are Never Destroyed Michael Abels 2:05
25 What Matters Is What’s Believed Michael Abels 4:50
26 Debunking the Syndrome Michael Abels 2:17
27 Experts Analyze the Video Michael Abels 5:37
28 On To the Criminal Case Michael Abels 1:54
29 Going About His Business Michael Abels 1:11
30 What’s Your Favorite Movie? Michael Abels 2:16
31 Another Brother Speaks Michael Abels 2:09
32 Refuting the Brothers Claim Michael Abels 1:30
33 Family Court Failures Michael Abels 2:31
34 Separating the Art From the Artist Michael Abels 3:01
35 Social Consequences Michael Abels 1:00
36 Allen v. Farrow End Title 2 Michael Abels 1:50
Listen to songs from "Allen v. Farrow" (2021) on cinema portal Kinoafisha. Popular songs from "Allen v. Farrow" in different languages are free for listening online.
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