"Allen v. Farrow" is a documentary series produced by the American television channel HBO. The plot is based on a real-life family scandal that occurred between Oscar-winning director Woody Allen and his wife, actress Mia Farrow. It is known that Mia Farrow accused the filmmaker of pedophilia and sexual abuse towards their adopted daughter Dylan. It is worth noting that there is no blood relation between Dylan and Woody, as he is her stepfather. In 2014, Dylan revealed in an interview that she had been subjected to violence by Allen when she was just eight years old. The director himself denies all accusations, believing that Dylan was influenced by her mother, with whom they had a very negative breakup.

