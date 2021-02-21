Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Allen v. Farrow poster
1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Allen v. Farrow

Allen v. Farrow (2021 - …)

Allen v. Farrow 18+
Production year 2021
Country USA
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel HBO
Runtime 4 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Allen v. Farrow" is a documentary series produced by the American television channel HBO. The plot is based on a real-life family scandal that occurred between Oscar-winning director Woody Allen and his wife, actress Mia Farrow. It is known that Mia Farrow accused the filmmaker of pedophilia and sexual abuse towards their adopted daughter Dylan. It is worth noting that there is no blood relation between Dylan and Woody, as he is her stepfather. In 2014, Dylan revealed in an interview that she had been subjected to violence by Allen when she was just eight years old. The director himself denies all accusations, believing that Dylan was influenced by her mother, with whom they had a very negative breakup.
Аллен против Фэрроу - trailer
Allen v. Farrow  trailer
Cast
Cast
Mia Farrow
Mia Farrow
Ronan Farrow
Ronan Farrow
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
Rate 1 vote
6.7 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
Allen v. Farrow - Season 1 Season 1
2021, 4 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Listen to the
soundtrack Allen v. Farrow
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more