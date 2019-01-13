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SpongeBob SquarePants 1999, season 12
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Kinoafisha
TV Shows
SpongeBob SquarePants
Seasons
Season 12
SpongeBob SquarePants
16+
Original title
Season 12
Title
Сезон 12
Season premiere
13 January 2019
Production year
2019
Number of episodes
34
Runtime
12 hours 28 minutes
Series rating
8.1
Rate
17
votes
8.2
IMDb
SpongeBob SquarePants List of episodes
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Season 6
Season 7
Season 8
Season 9
Season 10
Season 11
Season 12
Season 13
Season 14
Season 15
Season 16
Season 17
The Nitwitting
Season 12
Episode 1
13 January 2019
The Ballad Of Filthy Muck
Season 12
Episode 2
20 January 2019
The Krusty Slammer
Season 12
Episode 3
27 January 2019
King Plankton
Season 12
Episode 4
22 June 2019
Stormy Weather
Season 12
Episode 5
22 June 2019
Sandy's Nutty Nieces
Season 12
Episode 6
29 June 2019
Insecurity Guards
Season 12
Episode 7
29 June 2019
Broken Alarm
Season 12
Episode 8
6 July 2019
Senior Discount
Season 12
Episode 9
6 July 2019
Gary's Got Legs
Season 12
Episode 10
27 July 2019
Gary & Spot
Season 12
Episode 11
27 July 2019
The Krusty Bucket
Season 12
Episode 12
10 August 2019
Karen's Baby
Season 12
Episode 13
10 August 2019
Mind the Gap
Season 12
Episode 14
14 September 2019
Breakin'
Season 12
Episode 15
14 September 2019
SpongeBob in RandomLand
Season 12
Episode 16
21 September 2019
SpongeBob's Bad Habit
Season 12
Episode 17
21 September 2019
The Goofy Newbie
Season 12
Episode 18
28 September 2019
Squid's on a Bus
Season 12
Episode 19
28 September 2019
The Ghost of Plankton
Season 12
Episode 20
12 October 2019
A Cabin in the Kelp
Season 12
Episode 21
12 October 2019
Dirty Bubble Returns
Season 12
Episode 22
23 November 2019
Handemonium
Season 12
Episode 23
23 November 2019
Plankton's Old Chum
Season 12
Episode 24
30 November 2019
The Hankering
Season 12
Episode 25
30 November 2019
Escape from Beneath Glove World
Season 12
Episode 26
18 January 2020
Who R Zoo?
Season 12
Episode 27
8 February 2020
Biddy Sitting
Season 12
Episode 28
8 February 2020
Shell Games
Season 12
Episode 29
7 March 2020
Jolly Lodgers
Season 12
Episode 30
7 March 2020
Swamp Mates
Season 12
Episode 31
11 April 2020
One Trick Sponge
Season 12
Episode 32
11 April 2020
Boss for a Day
Season 12
Episode 33
17 July 2020
Pineapple RV
Season 12
Episode 34
17 July 2020
TV series release schedule
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