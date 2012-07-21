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SpongeBob SquarePants 1999, season 10
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Kinoafisha
TV Shows
SpongeBob SquarePants
Seasons
Season 10
SpongeBob SquarePants
16+
Original title
Season 10
Title
Сезон 10
Season premiere
21 July 2012
Production year
2012
Number of episodes
71
Runtime
26 hours 2 minutes
Series rating
8.1
Rate
17
votes
8.2
IMDb
SpongeBob SquarePants List of episodes
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Season 6
Season 7
Season 8
Season 9
Season 10
Season 11
Season 12
Season 13
Season 14
Season 15
Season 16
Season 17
Extreme Spots
Season 10
Episode 1
21 July 2012
Squirrel Record
Season 10
Episode 2
21 July 2012
Squid Baby
Season 10
Episode 3
3 September 2012
The Good Krabby Name
Season 10
Episode 4
3 September 2012
License to Milkshake
Season 10
Episode 5
7 September 2012
Hello Bikini Bottom!
Season 10
Episode 6
8 October 2012
Gary's New Toy
Season 10
Episode 7
14 October 2012
Super Evil Villain Aquatic Team Up is Go
Season 10
Episode 8
14 October 2012
Chum Fricassee
Season 10
Episode 9
21 October 2012
Move It or Lose It
Season 10
Episode 10
21 October 2012
Eek! An Urchin
Season 10
Episode 11
27 October 2012
Patrick-Man!
Season 10
Episode 12
27 October 2012
Bumper to Bumper
Season 10
Episode 13
17 November 2012
Squid's Defense
Season 10
Episode 14
1 January 2013
Plankton's Pet
Season 10
Episode 15
19 January 2013
Little Yellow Book
Season 10
Episode 16
2 March 2013
Evil Spatula
Season 10
Episode 17
9 March 2013
Jailbreak!
Season 10
Episode 18
16 March 2013
Safe Deposit Krabs
Season 10
Episode 19
25 May 2013
Don't Look Now
Season 10
Episode 20
14 October 2013
Séance Shméance
Season 10
Episode 21
14 October 2013
SpongeBob, You're Fired!
Season 10
Episode 22
11 November 2013
It Came from Goo Lagoon
Season 10
Episode 23
17 February 2014
Kenny the Cat
Season 10
Episode 24
29 March 2014
Yeti Krabs
Season 10
Episode 25
29 March 2015
Lost in Bikini Bottom
Season 10
Episode 26
16 July 2015
Tutor Sauce
Season 10
Episode 27
16 July 2015
Squid Plus One
Season 10
Episode 28
7 September 2015
The Executive Treatment
Season 10
Episode 29
7 September 2015
Company Picnic
Season 10
Episode 30
18 September 2015
Pull Up a Barrel
Season 10
Episode 31
18 September 2015
What's Eating Patrick?
Season 10
Episode 32
2 October 2015
Sanctuary
Season 10
Episode 33
2 October 2015
Patrick! the Game
Season 10
Episode 34
11 November 2015
The Sewers of Bikini Bottom
Season 10
Episode 35
11 November 2015
SpongeBob LongPants
Season 10
Episode 36
15 February 2016
Larry's Gym
Season 10
Episode 37
15 February 2016
Mall Girl Pearl
Season 10
Episode 38
12 March 2016
Two Thumbs Down
Season 10
Episode 39
12 March 2016
The Fish Bowl
Season 10
Episode 40
2 May 2016
Married to Money
Season 10
Episode 41
3 May 2016
Sharks vs. Pods
Season 10
Episode 42
4 May 2016
CopyBob DittoPants
Season 10
Episode 43
5 May 2016
Sold!
Season 10
Episode 44
6 May 2016
Lame and Fortune
Season 10
Episode 45
11 July 2016
Sandy's Nutmare
Season 10
Episode 46
12 July 2016
Food Con Castaways
Season 10
Episode 47
13 July 2016
Pineapple Invasion
Season 10
Episode 48
14 July 2016
Salsa Imbecilicus
Season 10
Episode 49
15 July 2016
Bulletin Board
Season 10
Episode 50
1 October 2016
Mutiny on the Krusty
Season 10
Episode 51
8 October 2016
Whirlybrains
Season 10
Episode 52
15 October 2016
Snail Mail
Season 10
Episode 53
22 October 2016
MermaidPants
Season 10
Episode 54
29 October 2016
The Whole Tooth
Season 10
Episode 55
3 December 2016
Mimic Madness
Season 10
Episode 56
25 February 2017
House Worming
Season 10
Episode 57
25 February 2017
Snooze You Lose
Season 10
Episode 58
4 March 2017
Krusty Katering
Season 10
Episode 59
4 March 2017
Spongebob's Place
Season 10
Episode 60
11 March 2017
Plankton Gets the Boot
Season 10
Episode 61
11 March 2017
Life Insurance
Season 10
Episode 62
18 March 2017
Burst Your Bubble
Season 10
Episode 63
18 March 2017
Plankton Retires
Season 10
Episode 64
25 March 2017
Trident Trouble
Season 10
Episode 65
25 March 2017
Unreal Estate
Season 10
Episode 66
3 June 2017
Code Yellow
Season 10
Episode 67
3 June 2017
The Getaway
Season 10
Episode 68
10 June 2017
Lost and Found
Season 10
Episode 69
10 June 2017
Patrick's Coupon
Season 10
Episode 70
17 June 2017
Out of the Picture
Season 10
Episode 71
17 June 2017
TV series release schedule
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