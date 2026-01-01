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SpongeBob SquarePants
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Primetime Emmy Awards 2019
Outstanding Short Form Animated Program
Nominee
Outstanding Short Form Animated Program
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2016
Outstanding Short Form Animated Program
Nominee
Outstanding Short Form Animated Program
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2011
Outstanding Short-Format Animated Program
Nominee
Outstanding Short-Format Animated Program
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2009
Outstanding Special Class - Short-Format Animated Programs
Nominee
Outstanding Special Class - Short-Format Animated Programs
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2008
Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming Less Than One Hour)
Nominee
Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming Less Than One Hour)
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2007
Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming Less Than One Hour)
Nominee
Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming Less Than One Hour)
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2005
Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming Less Than One Hour)
Nominee
Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming Less Than One Hour)
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2004
Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming Less Than One Hour)
Nominee
Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming Less Than One Hour)
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2003
Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming Less Than One Hour)
Nominee
Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming Less Than One Hour)
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2002
Outstanding Children's Program
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2019
International Animation
Nominee
International Animation
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2016
Best International
Nominee
Best International
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2014
Best International
Nominee
Best International
Nominee
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