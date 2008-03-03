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SpongeBob SquarePants 1999, season 6
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Kinoafisha
TV Shows
SpongeBob SquarePants
Seasons
Season 6
SpongeBob SquarePants
16+
Original title
Season 6
Title
Сезон 6
Season premiere
3 March 2008
Production year
2008
Number of episodes
34
Runtime
12 hours 28 minutes
Series rating
8.1
Rate
17
votes
8.2
IMDb
SpongeBob SquarePants List of episodes
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Season 6
Season 7
Season 8
Season 9
Season 10
Season 11
Season 12
Season 13
Season 14
Season 15
Season 16
Season 17
Krabby Road
Season 6
Episode 1
3 March 2008
Not Normal
Season 6
Episode 2
4 March 2008
Gone
Season 6
Episode 3
5 March 2008
Suction Cup Symphony
Season 6
Episode 4
6 March 2008
Penny Foolish
Season 6
Episode 5
7 March 2008
Nautical Novice
Season 6
Episode 6
29 March 2008
Spongicus
Season 6
Episode 7
29 March 2008
The Splinter
Season 6
Episode 8
2 June 2008
Giant Squidward
Season 6
Episode 9
3 June 2008
A Life in a Day
Season 6
Episode 10
4 June 2008
Sun Bleached
Season 6
Episode 11
5 June 2008
House Fancy
Season 6
Episode 12
6 June 2008
No Nose Knows
Season 6
Episode 13
4 August 2008
Patty Caper
Season 6
Episode 14
5 August 2008
Plankton's Regular
Season 6
Episode 15
6 August 2008
Boating Buddies
Season 6
Episode 16
7 August 2008
The Krabby Kronicle
Season 6
Episode 17
8 August 2008
The Slumber Party
Season 6
Episode 18
28 November 2008
Grooming Gary
Season 6
Episode 19
28 November 2008
Porous Pockets
Season 6
Episode 20
28 November 2008
Krusty Krushers
Season 6
Episode 21
28 November 2008
The Card
Season 6
Episode 22
28 November 2008
Ditchin'
Season 6
Episode 23
28 November 2008
Dear Vikings
Season 6
Episode 24
28 November 2008
Shuffleboarding
Season 6
Episode 25
16 February 2009
Slide Whistle Stooges
Season 6
Episode 26
16 February 2009
Cephalopod Lodge
Season 6
Episode 27
17 February 2009
Grandpappy the Pirate
Season 6
Episode 28
18 February 2009
Professor Squidward
Season 6
Episode 29
19 February 2009
Sand Castles in the Sand
Season 6
Episode 30
16 March 2009
Toy Store of Doom
Season 6
Episode 31
17 March 2009
Pets or Pests
Season 6
Episode 32
18 March 2009
Komputer Overload
Season 6
Episode 33
19 March 2009
Choir Boys
Season 6
Episode 34
20 March 2009
TV series release schedule
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