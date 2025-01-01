Mermaid Man That guy over there used to be the Atomic Flounder. I know he doesn't look like much now, but he could go back to crime

[snaps fingers]

Mermaid Man just like that

[Mermaid Man and Barnacle Boy chuckle; SpongeBob suddenly tackles the Atomic Flounder]

Atomic Flounder Help, somebody there!

SpongeBob You're under arrest, Atomic Flounder!

Mermaid Man No, lad! Don't!

SpongeBob But you said he could turn back to crime

[snaps fingers]

SpongeBob like that.

Atomic Flounder What? Get off me! If I weren't retired I'd... I'd... Roar!

[Breathes radiation on Barnacle Boy's face, burning it]