SpongeBob SquarePants Quotes

SpongeBob SquarePants quotes

Fred My leg!
Patrick The inner machinations of my mind are an enigma.
[thought bubble for Patrick shows a carton of milk tipping over and spilling]
[opening sequence]
Painting Are you ready kids?
Kids Aye Aye Captain!
Painting I can't hear you!
Kids Aye Aye Captain!
Painting Painting, Kids: Ohhhh... Who lives in a pineapple under the sea?
Kids SpongeBob SquarePants!
Painting Absorbent and yellow and porous is he!
Kids SpongeBob SquarePants!
Painting If nautical nonsense be somethin' you wish.
Kids SpongeBob SquarePants!
Painting Then drop on the deck and flop like a fish!
Painting Painting, Kids: Ready? SpongeBob SquarePants! SpongeBob SquarePants! SpongeBob SquarePants! SpongeBob SquarePannnnnts!
[Hearty laugh]
Painting Painting, Kids: [SpongeBob plays flute using his nose]
SpongeBob SquarePants I'm every bit as good as Larry, and if I'm not, then may I be struck by...
[rumble of thunder]
SpongeBob SquarePants ... a flying ice cream truck.
[a shadow forms over SpongeBob; chimes play]
SpongeBob SquarePants And live!
[the flying ice cream truck stops short of crushing Spongebob]
Larry the Lobster [on megaphone] Please do not land flying ice cream trucks on the bathers.
[SpongeBob appears on the horizon]
Sandy Cheeks Here, Patrick. Have a Krabby Patty.
[whispers]
Sandy Cheeks Psst. There he is Patrick, say your line.
Patrick [picks up paper] Why thank you, Sandy. Take Patty. Too bad SpongeBob isn't here to enjoy this. These are his favorite.
[on the verge of tears]
Patrick Take bite.
SpongeBob SquarePants I guess Grampa SquarePants was right: Never run for a bus...
[Imitates Grampa SquarePants]
SpongeBob SquarePants ... especially one that's going up at a 90 degree angle.
Squidward Oh why must every eleven minutes of my life be filled with misery? Why?
[repeated line]
Mermaid Man EVIL!
Squidward [To Krabs.] Why don't you go and ask Cowbob Ranchpants and his faithful companion Sir Eats-a-lot?
Mr. Krabs SpongeBob. What's the meaning of all the nicknames?
SpongeBob SquarePants You okay Patrick?
Patrick Finland!
Plankton [yells] Lady, someone should put you in a box to drift in the river!
Elderly lady [pauses, sadly] ... you're right.
Squidward Okay now. How many of you have played musical instruments before?
Plankton Do instruments of torture count?
Squidward No.
Patrick Is mayonnaise an instrument?
Squidward No Patrick. Mayonnaise is not an instrument. Horse Radish is not an instrument either.
Squidward [Curls into a ball and rocks back and forth] Future... Future... Future...
[Spongetron drops a brick on his head]
Squidward ... Thanks.
Mermaid Man That guy over there used to be the Atomic Flounder. I know he doesn't look like much now, but he could go back to crime
[snaps fingers]
Mermaid Man just like that
[Mermaid Man and Barnacle Boy chuckle; SpongeBob suddenly tackles the Atomic Flounder]
Atomic Flounder Help, somebody there!
SpongeBob You're under arrest, Atomic Flounder!
Mermaid Man No, lad! Don't!
SpongeBob But you said he could turn back to crime
[snaps fingers]
SpongeBob like that.
Atomic Flounder What? Get off me! If I weren't retired I'd... I'd... Roar!
[Breathes radiation on Barnacle Boy's face, burning it]
Atomic Flounder ... do that.
SpongeBob SquarePants Oh, tartar sauce.
SpongeBob SquarePants [sly look] You like Krabby Patties, don't you, Squidward?
Squidward Okay i want everyone to stand in straight rows of five.
SpongeBob SquarePants Is this the part where we start kicking?
Squidward No SpongeBob. That's a chorus line.
Patrick Kicking? I wanna do some kicking!
[kicks Sandy]
Sandy Cheeks Ow! Why you...
[gets into a fight with Patrick]
Patrick [screams loudly]
Patrick Who ever's the owner of the white sedan you left your lights on.
Squidward I knew i shouldn't have got out of bed today.
Personified Krabby Patty Just remember SpongeBob, I'll always be right here.
[points to SpongeBob's Chest]
SpongeBob SquarePants In my heart?
Personified Krabby Patty Actually in your arteries.
Squidward Once again, i hate people.
Barnacle Boy Uh Mermaid Man?
Mermaid Man Yes Barnacle Boy?
Barnacle Boy We're not in the invisible boat mobile are we?
Mermaid Man Uh. Nope.
Patrick Breakfast!
Squidward Oh how touching. I'm gonna go home and throw up.
Mr. Krabs SpongeBob! Squidward! What's the meaning of this? Untie me this instance!
Squidward Shut up!
Mr. Krabs Sweet Davy Jones! What the heck is going on?
Squidward I said shut up you bucket of bolts!
Plankton SpongeBob what do you want?
SpongeBob SquarePants Well it's just that it's Tuesday again sir and i was wondering if i can have my weekly performance review.
Plankton Review?
SpongeBob SquarePants Oh yes please sir please!
Plankton But i've never reviewed anything. Except those foreign exercise videos my cousin sent me.
Squidward SpongeBob do you remember that talk we had about personal space?
SpongeBob SquarePants It's okay Squidward i'm official look!
Squidward Co-Cashier?
Plankton So have you two known each other long?
Squidward You can't do this to me Mr. Plankton! If you think i'm gonna stand out there all day listening to...
SpongeBob SquarePants Blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah.
Squidward Then you must have coral wasted in your frontal lobe!
Plankton So what do you want me to do about it?
Squidward I'd like my view to be a little less yellow if you know what i mean.
Plankton Hope you like grey.
SpongeBob SquarePants Hey Squidward, i can see you though this little window.
Patrick Listen up SpongeBob Secret Stealer Pants! If you ever come near my secret box again, we won't be friends anymore!
SpongeBob SquarePants But we're supposed to be friends forever.
Mr. Krabs David H. Jones!
Squidward I was trying to take a nap over here!
SpongeBob SquarePants Hang on Squidward. Patrick was just about to figure out where this last piece of this puzzle goes. Weren't you Patrick?
Patrick Who's the green guy?
Squidward It's the last piece of the puzzle! There's only one place it can go right here!
SpongeBob SquarePants Squidward! It wasn't your turn! That's cheating.
Squidward Cheating? It's a jigsaw puzzle you can't cheat!
SpongeBob SquarePants The Krusty Krab Pizza! Is the Pizza! For you and me!
Gary The Snail Meow
SpongeBob SquarePants Could you show me how to tie my shoes?
Painting Arrgh! I'd just be a painting of a head.
Patrick Do i get my reward yet?
SpongeBob SquarePants You have to work for it remember?
Patrick Tarter sauce!
SpongeBob SquarePants He didn't call them Mr. Krabs. We did. I needed some help investigating the accident. Right buddy?
Patrick Breakfast. Green. Finland.
Squidward I hate neighbors.
SpongeBob SquarePants Mega Bucket? You've used me for land development! That wasn't nice!
Plankton Haven't you heard SpongeBob? Nice guys finish last. Only aggressive people conquer the world!
[laughs evilly]
Squidward Well now that you completely ruined my day once again i'm going back to bed.
SpongeBob SquarePants Alright Nighty night.
Squidward Idiot.
Patrick Squidward! Your ceiling is talking to me!
Squidward Are you gonna order something or just make friends with the paneling?
Patrick Oh boy that was some party! Oh hey SpongeBob! Hey Junior! What? What?
SpongeBob SquarePants Oh nothing.
Patrick Oh what a relive for a second there I thought you'd be mad at me.
SpongeBob SquarePants Do you remember what you said to me this morning?
Patrick Something about root beer right?
SpongeBob SquarePants No.
Patrick Oh wait let me guess let me guess! I give up!
SpongeBob SquarePants Does you can take the night off pal ring a bell?
Patrick I don't need this.
SpongeBob SquarePants What? Where do you think you're going?
Patrick I'm going back to work!
SpongeBob SquarePants Work?
Patrick He got hit in the head with two coconuts!
SpongeBob SquarePants So this is work?
Patrick You know it's not as easy as it looks. Sometimes i gotta move the antenna, sometimes i lose the remote and sometimes my butt itches real bad.
SpongeBob SquarePants Oh you poor poor thing. By the way you forgot you briefcase!
[opens up the briefcase showing sweet desserts and dumps them on Patrick]
Patrick Oh. So this is the thanks i get for working overtime!
SpongeBob SquarePants Overtime?
Patrick Yeah overtime pal! You know what that means? It means working when you're too tired to work! You just keep going on working and working!
SpongeBob SquarePants Oh boy yeah you're working ! And that's the kind of work you're doing? Show me where to sign up for it because i've been working my fingers to the bone! You never helped! Never!
Squidward All right you two! Out! And don't even think about jogging your empty skulls for the rest of the day! Or tomorrow or next week
SpongeBob SquarePants Squidward does that include...
Squidward Yes it does!
SpongeBob SquarePants Gee Patrick. Do you think Squidward was trying to tell us something?
Squidward Yes i was! You call yourselves good neighbors? You're the worst neighbors ever! You don't deserve to wear these fezzes!
SpongeBob SquarePants Gee Pat. Maybe President Squidward's right.
Patrick Yeah. I guess we're not good neighbors after all.
Squidward No you aren't! You're horrible neighbors! And stop calling me president!
SpongeBob SquarePants Squidward's father never hugged him. Isn't that sad?
[cries]
Mr. Krabs Yes i suppose that is rather sad but Squidward can hug himself during his break. Now get back to work!
SpongeBob SquarePants Just like the robot in the movie! He couldn't cry either.
Squidward SpongeBob this is getting ridiculous. I'll have you know my father loved me very much.
Plankton What's the deal Karen?
Karen The deal was that i paid Nat to eat your chum so you'd quit your constant complaining.
Plankton All this time i never had one regular costumer?
Karen Duh.
SpongeBob SquarePants Hey Mr. Krabs!
Mr. Krabs What is it boy?
SpongeBob SquarePants Squidward just told me a hilarious joke and i thought you might like to hear it.
Mr. Krabs Is it true Squidward? Is it hilarious?
Squidward Um yeah sure.
Mr. Krabs Well let's hear it lad.
SpongeBob SquarePants Okay here it goes. Um how did it go Squidward?
Squidward Um it went um let's see ah Why couldn't the eleven year old get into the new pirate movie?
Mr. Krabs Why?
Squidward It was rated Arr!
[laughs]
Squidward Arr! Because it's about pirates.
Mr. Krabs I'm not paying you to do stand up Mr. Squidward! Now get back to work!
SpongeBob SquarePants Why are you here to rescue little old me?
Barnacle Boy Pipe Down! You're gonna wake Mermaid Man and he's ornery when his nap is disturbed.
SpongeBob SquarePants Ever alert Mermaid Man has trained himself to sleep with his eyes open.
Barnacle Boy Con funded! Get away from him!
Mermaid Man Stop shouting i'm napping!
Barnacle Boy It's not me you old coot!
SpongeBob SquarePants Hi Plankton.
Plankton What do you have mud in your ears? Take a hike!
SpongeBob SquarePants Ah yes i remember. But i just wanted to tell you that the Krabby Patty secret formula is not i repeat not in the safe behind the painting in the Krusty Krab.
Plankton Why should i care? My whole life is been filled with tortured by that blasted whale.
SpongeBob SquarePants It's okay. Everybody has a secret fear! For instance Mr. Krabs's secret fear is
[whispers]
Plankton Really?
SpongeBob SquarePants Mmm hmm. And guess what else? That was Mr. Krabs in a whale suit that you've been scared of.
Plankton You mean this entire time it's been Krabs masquerading as a whale? Why that conniving bottomfeeder!
SpongeBob SquarePants Well certainly you wouldn't have such innocuous information would you?
Plankton Oh of course not.
SpongeBob SquarePants All righty back to your self destructive behavior Plankton. Thanks for the talk.
Plankton Oh no thank you!
[laughs evilly]
Squidward Stop playing in my yard!
French Narrator A slow day at the Krusty Krab.
SpongeBob SquarePants Hey Squidward check this out. Two ordinary krabby patties but when expertly tossed with the skill of a champ they become...
Patrick A one-way ticket to pain!
Sandy Cheeks Tell that to your mama Squidward!
Squidward Mama?
Patrick It's a game! It's a game!
Patrick Nice dress.
Squidward It's a nightshirt!
Gary The Snail Meow.
SpongeBob SquarePants Gary! Squidward is not a free loader and he will never take advantage of me!
French Narrator Three weeks later.
SpongeBob SquarePants He's just having a hard time getting his confidence back.
French Narrator Many months later.
SpongeBob SquarePants I'm sure he's close to a break through.
French Narrator So much later that the old narrator got tired of waiting and they had to hire a new one.
Gary The Snail Meow meow meow.
SpongeBob SquarePants I know he still isn't looking for work! Don't rub it in!
Sandy Cheeks SpongeBob's acting jumper then a rattlesnake in a pickle barral.
SpongeBob Are you ready to rock Squidward?
Squidward No.
SpongeBob Good! Cause we got costumers!
Patrick Good old secret box. Let's see what's inside.
[giggles]
Patrick Nighty night boxey.
Mr. Krabs I've asked ye all here because we all face a similar problem. The problem being a sea star with a nose that's gotten way out of hand!
Squidward You got that right yeah!
Sandy Cheeks Yeah!
Mr. Krabs SpongeBob! What in Neptune's bathtub do you think your doing lad?
Patrick Ice cream! Did somebody say ice cream?
Squidward You two morons sunk my house!
Patrick Patrick, SpongeBob SquarePants: We're sorry!
SpongeBob SquarePants Patrick do you think Squidward's taking this all too far?
Patrick He's only a block away.
SpongeBob SquarePants Hmm. Dear Pen Pal my name is SpongeBob SquarePants.Oh that's great! I work at a restaurant i love frying and i'm very good at it. Sincerely your new best friend! Behold the perfect letter! Now for the envelope.
Patrick I love toys!
Plankton Curse You Mr. Krabs! Ouch!
SpongeBob SquarePants SpongeBob SquarePants, Patrick: Ew! Ugh! He inked!
Squidward Well pardon my anemone.
Squidward Nothing? We can't just sit here and do nothing!
Mr. Krabs Ooh! Money! Money money money money money money money money money money!
Plankton Curse you Mr. Krabs!
Mr. Krabs What the devil fish is going on out here? Time is money! And if you boys is wasting time then you're wasting money! And that's just sick!
SpongeBob SquarePants But we were performing a ritual to attract customers. And the only way the ritual can work is for us to get hurt. Real bad.
Mr. Krabs What stupid barnacle told you that?
Squidward Uhh...
Plankton I went to collage!
Squidward I'm warning you two! Keep It Down!
Karen Plankton. One percent evil ninety nine percent hot gas.
Plankton Well this stinks.
Squidward Folks we have a minor situation going on in the kitchen.
Squidward That's it I'm done!
SpongeBob SquarePants Squidward? What are you doing in the Fishtraps house?
Squidward You idiots! It's not the Fishtraps house, it's your house and that is still Patrick's house! You just saw a commercial that's all!
Patrick So is Nick Fishkins gonna live in my house?
Squidward He doesn't live in the houses he buys.
SpongeBob SquarePants Well if he doesn't live in them what does he do with them?
Squidward He flips the houses you dimwits! He buy houses then resells them for a profit! He flips houses for a living!
Patrick He flips houses for a living?
Squidward Yes! And i'm calling Nick Fishkins right now to come over and flip my house so i can move away!
Mr. Krabs You faker! Not to mention you were sleeping on the job!
Squidward What are you gonna do to me?
Mr. Krabs I'm gonna make you pay!
Squidward Oh no.
Patrick The artist needs a lunch break.
SpongeBob SquarePants All right Patrick we gotta get started painting this wall with the permanent paint we aren't allowed to get on anything but the wall. Well here we go.
French Narrator One hour later...
SpongeBob SquarePants Just a few more seconds of mental preparation and i'll be painting this wall.
French Narrator Two hours later...
SpongeBob SquarePants I'm getting to the painting.
French Narrator Three hours later...
Patrick Can you move it along? I'm all out of time cards.
SpongeBob SquarePants No problem. Here I go.
Squidward Rage, fury, irritation, humiliation.
SpongeBob SquarePants Uh Patrick that's not the backscratcher that's my arm.
Patrick Oh sorry.
Sandy Cheeks Don't you have to be stupid somewhere else?
Patrick Not until four.
Patrick [seeing a crowd of real people at a football stadium] These are some ugly looking fish.
SpongeBob SquarePants Maybe we're near one of those toxic waste dumps.
Mr. Krabs I think I'm gonna be sick.
SpongeBob SquarePants Aw Squidward. You're back to your grown up self.
Squidward Of course i'm grown up. Why wouldn't i be?
Mr. Krabs So it was just another Krabby Patty theft attempt by my arch competitor Plankton!
SpongeBob SquarePants This just isn't adding up.
Patrick Pudding?
SpongeBob SquarePants We must be missing something. Patrick we're gonna need help more then it ever means you.
Squidward Didn't anybody tell you it's the break of dawn?
Squidward Only 364 days and nine years left until i exchange this concrete tomb for a multi story ocean liner cruise.
SpongeBob SquarePants Hey Squidward.
Squidward SpongeBob.
Mr. Krabs The boy and i just thought we'd stop by and check on our convict friend.
Squidward Call me what you may, fact of the matter is i found out the mystery customer's name first so i win. I win i win i win i win i win!
Mr. Krabs Enjoy your prize.
Squidward Whoo-hoo-hoo! Tropical vacation here i come!
[laughs]
Mr. Krabs Vacation? Who said anything about a vacation?
Squidward What? In the brochure it specifically mentions an ocean liner vacation.
Mr. Krabs Oh, you mean that brochure. Well that was the prize. The brochure. It was taking up too much room in me drawers you know. So it's your prize.
Squidward You mean no vacation?
Mr. Krabs Nope, just the brochure. Well got to get back to counting me loot. Enjoy your new prize Squidward.
SpongeBob SquarePants See you on the outside in ten years buddy.
Squidward [laughs crazy as he rips up the brochure] Oh well at least I'll have some peace and quiet for the next ten years.
Patrick Hey Squidward. Parcheesi?
Mrs. Poppy Puff One day down 2,528 to go! That's just a shy of four years without SpongeBob! I'm going to enjoy this!
SpongeBob SquarePants Hey Mr. Krabs!
Mr. Krabs What is it SpongeBob?
SpongeBob SquarePants I just wanted to tell you that Squidward loves you!
Mr. Krabs Get back to work Mr. Squidward.
SpongeBob SquarePants Squidward?
Squidward Oh shrimp! It's my arch rival from high school! Squilliam Fancyson! I can't let him see me in my Krusty crew uniform.
Squilliam On your lunch break eh Squiddy?
Squidward Uh hey.
Mr. Krabs Hang on a minute. Plastic captain. A ticket booth, Tokens. This ain't the wreck of the Mona Loa! It's the wreck of the Mona Loa amusement park ride!
Patrick No wonder we were so amused!
Mr. Krabs Well i'm not!
Squidward I'm not gonna let them ruin the rest of my Sunday.
SpongeBob SquarePants President Squidward?
Squidward No no. Don't say anything more. This was all my fault. I was the one who wanted to relax on Sunday. Now if you'll be so kind as to leave so i can get ready for work tomorrow.
SpongeBob SquarePants Mr. President...
Squidward Shut it.
SpongeBob SquarePants But we just wanted too...
Squidward Get out of my house!
Squidward There's only three hours of my Sunday left. They took it all away. I didn't even get to read the Sunday paper.
Mr. Krabs Looks like you blew it again Plankton!
Plankton I did better then you Eugene!
Mr. Krabs Says who?
SpongeBob Now now now i think we need to calm down. Fighting is pointless You two would have the recipe by now if you worked together.
Mr. Krabs Okay fine! We'll work together.
Plankton Yeah i don't see that working out.
SpongeBob Not to worry gentlemen i have a plan.
SpongeBob Ta da! I started the Flabby Patty restaurant just to get you two rascals to team up. And so the power of friendship triumphs again.
Mr. Krabs What? You mean all this was one of your goofball schemes?
Plankton Now now Krabs SpongeBob's taught us some very valuable lessons. Such as oh falling out of an airplane for instance.
Mr. Krabs Yeah. And how to commonly bludgeon meself.
Plankton In fact, i think it's time we repay him don't you?
Mr. Krabs Great idea pal! We'll teach you about teamwork.
SpongeBob [runs away screaming]
Mr. Krabs Get back here!
Plankton We should do this more often Krabs.
Plankton Aw man! I stole that Krabby Patty fair and square.
Mr. Krabs Oh poor wittle baby waby. Does wittle Pwanksy wanksy need his nappy wappy?
[laughs]
SpongeBob Why are you two always fighting? You were best palsie walsies once.
[picks up Plankton]
Plankton Hey!
SpongeBob Can't you two make up and be friends?
Mr. Krabs Yeeh those days are over SpongeBob
Plankton Krabs and i are bitter enemies!
Mr. Krabs And that's the way we like it.
SpongeBob If only there was some way to bring you two back together.
Plankton Forget it, SpongeBob Nothing will make me friends with Eugene Krabs
[sniffing]
Plankton What is that delicious smell?
SpongeBob [sniffing bad sent] Bluh! That doesn't smell delicious!
Patrick Plankton's wrath tastes like ice cream.
Patrick Patrick, SpongeBob SquarePants: Thanks Plankton!
Plankton Ice cream? It shoots ice cream? Oversized ice cream maker!
Squidward A good neighbor doesn't bother me on Sunday!
SpongeBob SquarePants Sunday? No wonder Squidward's grumpy.
Patrick Do i get my hat now?
Mr. Krabs What the heck? It pays to advertise.
Karen Be friend the SpongeBob then when the timing is right take the Krabby Patty.
Plankton Take The Krabby Patty.
Mr. Krabs Oh this time you've done it boy! What have you got to say for yourself?
SpongeBob SquarePants The platter's all clean Mr. Krabs.
Mr. Krabs D'oh! I'll clean your platter! Come here you!
SpongeBob SquarePants I maybe down but i'm not up.
Sandy Cheeks Back in Texas we call ice cream frozen cow juice.
Squidward Hello.
Squilliam Hello.
Squidward This isn't Squilliam Fancyson my lifelong rival who i met in high school band class is it?
Squilliam The same.
SpongeBob SquarePants Wait a minute! Was this band just a front so you can steal the Krabby Patty secret formula?
Plankton What? No! I was in it for the music man!
Patrick What's hide and seek?
SpongeBob SquarePants Don't forget to read the note!
Mrs. Poppy Puff You! It's because of you i got stuck in this mess!
SpongeBob SquarePants Okay boys let's roll to see who goes first.
Squidward This is Tic-tac Toe! We don't roll to see who goes first!
Sandy Cheeks Hi-ya!
SpongeBob SquarePants Hiya Sandy.
Sandy Cheeks Is something wrong SpongeBob? You look sadder then a bullfrog full of sodey pop.
SpongeBob SquarePants Do you have any famous relatives Sandy?
Sandy Cheeks I sure do. My great Aunt Rosie Cheeks was the first squirrel to discover oil at Spindletop Texas!
SpongeBob SquarePants Gee. Patrick sure is a heavy sleeper.
Patrick Huh? Who said that? Who's there?
SpongeBob SquarePants Uh.
Patrick It's the clam burglar! And he's stealing my secret box! Hand over the good secret box bandit and prepare for the most unpleasant pillow fight of your life!
SpongeBob SquarePants Wait wait wait Patrick stop! It's me SpongeBob!
Patrick Nice try burglar but SpongeBob's my best friend and he'd never steal from me!
SpongeBob SquarePants Whoo-hoo! I'm flying! Yee-haw!
Patrick Hey SpongeBob! I can't believe you can actually fly like you said in your letter!
SpongeBob SquarePants Patrick? You're Pen Pal?
Patrick Duh!
SpongeBob SquarePants But... but you said you were dying! You're not dying!
Patrick Dying? Oh oh! You didn't read the whole letter!
SpongeBob SquarePants See it says i wish i could watch you because i am dying!
Patrick And here's the second page! To see you as a real pilot SpongeBob. Here are some other things i like to see: candy rain a firetruck full of clowns and a bunch of other stuff
SpongeBob SquarePants It all makes sense now! Oh Patrick!
Patrick You thought i was dying!
Mr. Krabs All right you leave me no choice!
Patrick Your giving me a rase?
Mr. Krabs Not even close. You're fired. As long as i'm still standing you'll never wear this hat again.
SpongeBob SquarePants Patrick are you okay?
Patrick Well i guess it's back to being no hat Pat.
SpongeBob SquarePants It's okay Patrick not everyone is equipped to bear the awesome weight of responsibility that a uniform hat represents. But you can wear mine anytime you want.
Patrick Really?
SpongeBob SquarePants Sure thing pal.
Patrick Thanks SpongeBob! You're the best!
SpongeBob SquarePants Anytime pal. Anytime.
Plankton You haven't seen the last of me when i get out of here i'll hunt you down like a pack of... Hey! Can't you read? No flash photography!
Mr. Krabs You faker! Not to mention you were sleeping on the job!
Squidward What are you going to do to me?
Mr. Krabs I'm gonna make you pay!
Squidward Oh no.
SpongeBob SquarePants Pick up order!
Patrick Do i get my award yet?
SpongeBob SquarePants No you have to take the tray to the costumer. Almost try again and make sure the food gets to the table.
Patrick Like that?
SpongeBob SquarePants Nope.
Patrick Barnacles!
SpongeBob SquarePants Let's try something else. All you have to do is answer the phone.
Patrick Aye aye captain.
Patrick I'm not a krusty krab.
SpongeBob SquarePants Uh Patrick that's the name of the restaurant.
Patrick Huh? Doh fish paste!
SpongeBob SquarePants Here lies the nose of Patrick Star. Rip. Well this is terrible. All Patrick wanted to do was be like the rest of us and we punished him for it.
Squidward Who cares? At least now that pink moron will leave us alone.
Patrick I heard that!
Potty Potty want cookie dough!
SpongeBob SquarePants Eighty thousand impressions later.
French Narrator Would you please stop imitating me? It is starting to get very annoying.
Karen I don't know why i encourage him.
Squidward Why are you wearing garbage?
SpongeBob SquarePants Thanks for noticing Squidward and i may say that's a very becoming dress you're wearing this morning.
Squidward Dress? It is not a dress it's a nightshirt.
Plankton You better cough up that secret formula or else!
Mr. Krabs Plankton!
Plankton Krabs!
Mr. Krabs Plankton!
Plankton Krabs!
SpongeBob SpongeBob!
SpongeBob SquarePants Squidward! The sky had a baby!
Squidward That's no baby! That's a giant anchor! Now go away!
Squidward Why don't you two go climb the rope? I'm sure it goes somewhere far away! Now look what you've done!
SpongeBob SquarePants We didn't do it Squidward. Our hands are clean!
Patrick Clean!
Sandy Cheeks I'm hotter then a hickory smoked sausage!
SpongeBob SquarePants I am SpongeBob destroyer of evil!
Patrick Take it easy. It's just a drawing.
SpongeBob SquarePants Squidward! You decided to join the party
Patrick Party!
Squidward Let me out of here.
SpongeBob SquarePants We were just gonna play some party games.
Patrick Tag you're it
SpongeBob SquarePants Tag you're it
Patrick Tag you're it
Squidward I gotta get out of here.
SpongeBob SquarePants SpongeBob SquarePants, Patrick: Go Squidward! Go Squidward!
Squidward There's no way to climb out of here.
SpongeBob SquarePants Maybe if you had more upper arm strength.
Patrick Yeah you should work out more.
Squidward Well why don't i just start right now? After all i got a couple of dumbbells right here.
Patrick I don't get it.
Squidward Could you not stand so close? You're making me claustrophobic.
Patrick What does claustrophobic mean?
SpongeBob SquarePants It means he's afraid of Santa Claus.
Squidward No it doesn't
Patrick Ho ho ho!
SpongeBob SquarePants Stop it Patrick! You're scaring him!
Patrick Ho ho ho!
Squidward It's not working Patrick.
Patrick Darn.
SpongeBob SquarePants Um Squidward you're standing on my foot.
SpongeBob SquarePants Oops sorry SpongeBob.
Patrick And you got your elbow in my ribs.
Squidward Ew! Patrick!
Patrick And stop stepping in my potato salad!
SpongeBob SquarePants Hey hey hey guys?
Squidward Stop pushing me Patrick.
Patrick You mean like this?
Squidward No like this!
SpongeBob SquarePants You shouldn't fight in here! This is a magical place.
Squidward Patrick get off of me! I told you I am claustrophobic!
Patrick Nice try Squidward but there's no Santa Claus here!
Squidward Patrick!
Patrick Hey SpongeBob what's with all the ruckus?
SpongeBob SquarePants Take a look for yourself Patrick.
Patrick It's the evil doodle!
SpongeBob SquarePants No no not evil. He was just a two dimensional creature lost in our three dimensional aquatic world longing for a purpose.
Patrick So... He's a drawing?
SpongeBob SquarePants Exactly! See how happy he is?
Patrick He still looks kind of creepy.
SpongeBob SquarePants Oh hi Squidward. Up from your slumber I see. Well you're just in time to endure in a friendly game of indoor miniature golf!
Squidward I will not indulge in anything friendly or otherwise with the likes of you two! And presently I am heading back to enjoy a well-deserved mid morning nap!
Patrick Aw. But we sculpted your likeness out of butter on hole five.
Squidward I don't care! Listen up I will not be woken from my nap again and if I am I'm gonna...
Patrick Join us on the back nine?
Squidward Just don't let it happen again! Or else.
Gary The Snail [repeating line] Meow.
SpongeBob SquarePants Hey Squidward.
Squidward Quit it.
SpongeBob SquarePants Hey Squidward.
Squidward Quit it.
SpongeBob SquarePants Hey Squidward.
Squidward QUIT IT!
Squidward I think I'm going to be sick.
SpongeBob SquarePants Squidward we found your brother.
Squidward Ha ha! You urchin brains! I've never had a brother!
SpongeBob SquarePants You do now!
Patrick Two brothers. Us!
Sandy Cheeks [after SpongeBob breaks his bottom] Oh! That's gotta hurt!
Patrick Do it again! I wasn't looking!
Mr. Krabs Looks like you blew it again Plankton.
Plankton I did better than you Eugene!
Mr. Krabs Says who?
SpongeBob SquarePants Now now I think we all need to calm down. Fighting is pointless. You two would have the recipe by now if you two worked together.
Mr. Krabs [growls] Okay! Fine! We'll work together!
Plankton Yeah I don't see that working out.
Sal You'll never get away with this Doctor Kelpington!
Mr. Krabs [when seeing the two PlanKrabs argue] Geez. Is that what we sound like?
Plankton I hope not. Cause that's pathetic.
Ice Cream King Are you the exterminator?
Patrick No I'm not the extragator.
Gary The Snail Meow.
SpongeBob SquarePants [Opposite Day] Gary! Where's your Holiday Spirit?
Gary The Snail Woof.
Atomic Flounder Out of my way punk!
